It has been a tough week for Cyril Ramaphosa who is in danger of scoring an own goal

Johannesburg - This has been a tough week for President Cyril Ramaphosa, perhaps his toughest since he won the presidency of the ANC by a nail-bitingly thin margin at Nasrec in December 2017.

He has weathered many storms since then; a slow burning rebellion within his own party fomented by the secretary-general himself and then an out-and-out attempt at an insurrection which very nearly succeeded in plunging this country into an all-out civil war last July.

He also successfully navigated the greatest public health crisis in living memory, placing the country into an unprecedented lockdown. With his regular “family meetings”, he won the country’s trust. In our hour of greatest need, he stood tall.

And now? Through a combination of appeasement and “consensus” building within the fractured ruins of the once mighty ANC, he has steadily squandered the largesse he once enjoyed. He has equivocated when he should have acted with resolve, he has played his “long game” until the guilty actually felt they could behave with brazen impunity.