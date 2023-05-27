It is imperative that we act on vet crisis

Johannesburg - South Africa is staring down the barrel of another crisis. It seems almost impossible for yet another crisis, given the scale and scope of Eskom’s impending collapse and the spillover effects to almost every aspect of our lives, but this one is no less serious.

As we report today, we are running out of vets. The international average is 200-400 vets per million population, South Africa has 60 to 70. We only have one institution that produces our veterinary surgeons, the University of Pretoria, and those that it does graduate are fast finding greener pastures overseas.

The fact that South African vets can obtain better work internationally is down to key factors: the exceptionally high standard of training they receive at UP – and the standard of life they can expect here, versus the perks and packages of work overseas.

The unenlightened might scoff at the brain drain of doctors for pampered pets, but looking after companion animals is a tiny fraction of the scale of veterinary science. We need vets to ensure the health of our livestock.