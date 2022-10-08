“It means so much more than you could ever imagine,”- Kim Engelbrecht on her Emmy nomination

Johannesburg - It’s been a week of mixed emotions for actress Kim Engelbrecht. While she is over the moon after receiving an International Emmy Award nomination for her lead role in hit show Reyka, the Cape Town-born actress is also mourning the loss of fellow Reyka cast member Khayalethu Anthony, who passed away this week at the age of 36.

“It is an enormous loss. My sincere condolences to his friends and family,” Engelbrecht told the Saturday Star this week. “Khayalethu was an incredible talent, and his contribution to uplifting the arts was enormous. He was a fantastic actor to watch and incredible to work with. He was unbelievably passionate about his craft and perfectionist in scenes. He will be missed by all.” Engelbrecht worked closely with Anthony on the set of the crime television series Reyka.

The show also scooped an International Emmy nomination and is the first African drama series to be nominated for an International Emmy in more than a decade - and only the third ever. Englebrecht, who plays Reyka Gama in the series, which is currently streaming on Showmax, becomes only the fifth African actress to be nominated for an International Emmy. Engelbrecht is nominated alongside Celine Buckens from the UK, Leticia Colin from Brazil, and Lou De Laâge from France in the Best Performance by an Actress category, while the show itself is nominated in the Best Drama Series category, and will compete against Lupin, Narcos: Mexico, and Vigil to take home the coveted statuette.

The 42-year-old actress says she is delighted to have received an Emmy nomination, having recently taken home a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for her role in the hit show. “It means so much more than you could ever imagine,” said Engelbrecht. “I am an actor because I love it. I just feel the most comfortable on a set, and expressing myself in that medium feels natural to me. Being nominated for what I love to do most is a blessing. I’m grateful.”

While winning would be a dream come true, Engelbrecht said just being nominated was special. “I think being nominated for an International Emmy for the show and myself is validation to the hard work and dedication that has gone into making Reyka. We made something special. I am happy, and I feel very privileged to be seen and recognised in this capacity on a global scale.” Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka. File image. Asked whether playing the role of Reyka Gama stands out as one of the best roles she has ever played, Engelbrecht said: “I don’t have a favourite role: the role I am working on at the moment is the best role I am playing. When I work, that is all that matters. It’s the only way I know how to do it. Playing Reyka was fantastic. I was highly intrigued by the multifaceted psychology of the character.”

Reyka tells the story of a flawed but brilliant criminal profiler, Reyka Gama (Engelbrecht). Haunted by her past, she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal. Having been abducted as a child by a farmer named Speelman (Iain Glen), Reyka is traumatised by the experience, but this also helps her enter the minds of Africa's most notorious criminals and turn them inside out.

“Reyka is not just a procedural cop drama; it is also a complex family drama and a story between a woman and her abductor,” said Engelbrecht “The exceptional writing of Rohan Dickson merges the stories together seamlessly. It was one of those scripts I could not put down.” Engelbrecht said Emmy nominations for both herself and the show would only further enhance South Africa’s reputation.

“Nominations such as these put South Africa and Africa in the spotlight for our cinematic abilities. It puts us in the equation in the global TV and film market. Also, the advent of streaming has fundamentally altered how we consume entertainment. “It has brought the international world closer. Streaming platforms have given filmmakers a new avenue to get their stories told. I think South African and African TV and film as a whole is where it is at.” Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka. File image. Engelbrecht said she was also delighted that the show had received an Emmy nomination.

“I am extremely proud of the team. This show was a collaborative process from the start. When you stepped onto the set, you knew you were a part of something special. Rohan Dickson had been writing Reyka for many years before having it made. Serena Cullen, our producer, knew the material inside out. “Zee Ntuli and Cat Cooke, along with our DOP, Tom Marais, had a clear vision as to the look and feel of the series.” Engelbrecht was also full of praise for her fellow cast members.

“Our cast members are the leaders in their field, and the generosity in their performances is mesmerising to watch. Working with international actor Iain Glen as well as Hamilton Dlamini, Ian Roberts, Kenneth Nkosi, and Anna-Mart Van der Merwe, to name a few, you knew you were among greats. Being nominated is an acknowledgement of all the hard work and sacrifices. “You never know if the show you are working on will resonate with an audience or garner international attention and acclaim. Yet, I can say that while making Reyka, a spark turns into a flame, and everyone who is part of it catches onto this feeling. “Our show Reyka has already had magical moments leading up to our International Emmy nomination. Our show had its world premiere at such a prestigious festival as the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The show has been sold and seen in 147 territories.

“It made for a beautiful creative experience. I am very proud to be a part of this remarkable team, and this nomination just makes everything so much sweeter.” Engelbrecht becomes just the fifth African actress to be nominated for an International Emmy, something she takes great pride in. “I am extremely proud. It is moving to be recognised by your peers for what you do. I love what I do. I love the process and all the people I get to meet. It has always been a dream of mine to work locally and internationally. Being nominated increases my faith in myself that I am on the correct path.”