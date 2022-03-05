It Starts With One: Making a difference, one haircut at a time

Johannesburg - At first glance, the work of a barber might appear to be simplistic, insignificant and often goes unnoticed. But for billions of people around the world, they are a regular feature in a person’s life, and they have the potential to completely lift their clients' mood. It is for this reason that acclaimed local hairstylist Sheldon Tatchell has decided to partner with Nestle Bar One for the confectionary brand’s ‘It Starts With One’ campaign.

The initiative. which officially launched this week, seeks to demonstrate how just one person can encourage others. “We had to put our consumers at the forefront and make them the heroes of their own lived in experiences and stories,” Janet Birk, Category Marketing Manager for Confectionery at Nestlé East and Southern African Region (ESAR), told The Saturday Star this week. She added that they started the campaign to demonstrate the positive impact that just one person can make.

“It Starts with One” person to bring energy and encouragement that ripples out to the next person, their community and the nation or even world.“ Birk also believes that the work that Tatchell does aligns with their ‘It Starts With One’ campaign, and the confectionery brand will send him on a mission to educate budding youngsters who seek to follow in the hairstylist’s footsteps. Category Marketing Manager for Confectionery at Nestlé East and Southern African Region (ESAR) Janet Birk. Supplied image. “Who better to demonstrate this than Sheldon Tatchell, who started with one barber shop and it has now rippled out to many barber shops that not only create employment but also enter communities to give students and pensioners a fresh look for free,” Birk said.

In order to achieve this mandate, Tatchell will host master classes around the country in a bid to provide educational information to help boost emerging barber’s haircutting careers and possibly venture with skills that will help monetise their passions. “For me, (this) narrative is in line with my brand as we share the same vision when it comes to giving back and making a difference in people’s lives by equipping them with skills that can change their situations for the better,” Tachell explained. The master classes, which will be hosted by Tatchell, who is also the founder of Legends Barber, which has over 60 stores in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, are expected to kick off on March 16 in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, with the Durban leg scheduled for March 23.

During the informative sessions, Tachell will teach budding barbers more about entrepreneurship, specialised skill transfer haircuts and products, building customer relationships as well as franchising. “The ‘It Starts With One’ master classes are very close to my heart in so many ways and having to be part of an experience that seeks to influence another barber’s life is my core passion,” he insisted. “I feel really energised and encouraged to share my expertise with fellow barbers, and I can’t wait to really engage with them and share sustainable and valuable knowledge.”

Acclaimed local hairstylist Sheldon Tatchell and founder of Legends Barber has decided to partner with Nestle Bar One for the confectionary brand’s ‘It Starts With One’ campaign. Supplied image. Tachell believes that he was the right fit for the campaign because the work he does has the potential to inject joy into the lives of people from all walks of life. “A simple haircut has the ability to change someone’s mood for the better, and being a part of changing someone’s life, no matter how small or insignificant, is really what has fuelled my passion since the age of four years when my dad introduced me to a razor.” Tatchell added that barber skills could prove to be very valuable.

“It’s art on the head, really, and one has to master a trim while understanding the role of each razor blade.” He believes that the more emerging barbers know about hair cutting tools and their role, the better they can become at their craft. “Entrepreneurship in this space, however, is more than just having a skill and one needs to understand the business models behind the talent or skill.”

And after having travelled to various countries around the world and being exposed to how other barber shops operate internationally, Tatchell is impressed by the work being done in South Africa and is excited by the potential this industry holds. “I’ve seen that in the barbering industry in other countries and the one thing that is constant in our country is that people are attracted to one type of barbershop whereas, in the western world, it is not as common to see a barbershop venturing into franchising.” As part of the campaign, Tatchell wants to inspire others to also potentially open their own barber shops.

“The pie is big enough for all of us to eat, so why not share the knowledge and skills in order for fellow barbers to also thrive for themselves and their communities,” he said. Apart from the income generated from a barber shop which can sustain people and their loved one’s lifestyles, Tatchell believes it can also offer people a community where they can connect with others. “Barber shops are really special, and you walk out a different person because, in my experience, I’ve seen the sacredness through the consumers that walk into our stores.

“The space itself has the potential to create family bonds and friendships between people who started off as strangers.” But while barber shops are usually a space for men, Tatchell says that an increasing number of women are also getting involved and contributing with their own skills, including at his Legends Barber shops. “Female barbers are intrinsic in our industry, and we have seen a rise over recent years where we are seeing so many skilled women in the industry who really deserve the opportunity for their hair cutting skills to be showcased to the public.”

For this reason, the campaign will also be looking to identify female Barbers that they will be profiling in order to get their stories out so they can be celebrated for thriving and breaking boundaries in this male-dominated industry. The campaign will also identify ‘local heroes,’ those who have made an impact in their communities through any discipline. To honour and celebrate them, murals will be created and displayed in various communities around the country. “As a proudly South African brand, we believe in the people of South Africa and the many people who are playing their part in creating the ripple effect for a better South Africa,” Birk said.