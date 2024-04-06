It’s all systems go for Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest

With only hours to go before the return of the highly-anticipated Cotton Festival, one of Johannesburg’s largest local celebrations, thousands of festival attendees are getting ready to immerse themselves in its rich tapestry of South African culture. A wide range of extraordinary talent is set to light up the stage at the Old Station in Newtown tomorrow, with the festival team also revealing the event’s final line-up.

This year's #VoteCottonFest theme goes beyond the traditional festival atmosphere and focuses on a thriving lifestyle movement honouring individuality via fashion, music, art and lifestyle choices. Among its other goals, the festival also aims to provide education opportunities for community students, and to empower young creatives to excel in their studies and careers. In this regard, the top three students from AFDA Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban are set to receive bursaries, in collaboration with Puma, to help them pay for their studies.

The Cotton Festival is a testament to Bianca Naidoo’s commitment to continue the legacy created by the late rapper, singer and songwriter Riky Rick. Together, they championed collaboration across music, fashion, lifestyle and sports culture. Music fanatics can brace themselves for the emergence of fresh voices, fashion and talent from each city. A-Reece, Emtee, Focalistic, DJ Zinhle, Major League DJz, Mellow & Sleazy, Sjava, Maglera Doe Boy, DJ Harvey, Major Steez and many more of South Africa’s finest performers will showcase their outstanding performances over three exciting stages.

Cotton Fest recently revealed a more interesting line-up, including Young Stunna, Uncle Vinny, Sjava, Robot Boii, Oscar Mbo, Moozlie, Elaine, DJ Maphorisa, Big Zulu, DBN Gogo, Emtee, Focalistic, and Kelvin Momo, among many others. Fans have been asked to join the festival in helping uncover the rising stars of the new wave in youth culture through the Open Mic. The event is more than just a festival—it's a movement, created by the late Riky Rick! The festival has been a shining example of collaboration in the fields of music, fashion, lifestyle and sports culture since it began in 2019.