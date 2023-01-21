“I’ve been glowing and happy, the rest is not of importance” -Kelly Khumalo

Johannesburg - Kelly Khumalo does not fear many things. And she is unperturbed about the possibility that she may have lost support from fans after the murder of her former boyfriend, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

“First of all, fear is a false enemy appearing real, so fear doesn’t exist in my life,” Khumalo told the Saturday Star this week. “How well my previous album ( TVOA) has done should tell you that support is not one of my worries right now.” Next month, the actress, singer, and dancer will take to stage at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace to perform an exclusive album showcase for her latest album, “From A God To A King”.

The hitmaker of the 2021 anthem "Empini" is set to release her 10th album in February with a visual performance that is expected to take the audience by storm. While Khumalo has faced a difficult few years since the death of Meyiwa, she says although it hasn’t impacted her blossoming music career, she has been a target of online harassment. Khumalo, who has a child with Meyiwa, was with the footballer when he was murdered at her mother’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Through statements and interviews, Khumalo has maintained that a botched robbery led to Meyiwa’s death. However, her haters aren’t having any of it. Senzo Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo posted this picture with him hours before he was shot dead. File image. With the trial for the murder of Meyiwa having resumed last year, Khumalo continues to be targeted online.

Among many other things, Khumalo has been accused of pulling the trigger, something that was also alleged in court. Then, defence attorney Teffo Malesela made a damning revelation before the court, alleging Khumalo mistakenly shot and killed Meyiwa. But the songstress says none of the “background noise” has impacted her life.

“I’ve been glowing and happy. The rest is not of importance. I have set boundaries in my life and have learned to let go of things and people that add no value in my life.” She says she also pays no attention to criticism from her haters. “I only take constructive criticism, and only from those who have known and have walked the journey.”

If anything, Khumalo says she continues to rise as an artist and that she has never been happier in her life. “I’ve done very well for myself. However, there’s more climbing to be done.” The singer says she is thrilled to be back on stage and is excited for her friends and family to get a taste of her new album, “From A God To A King”.

“Words can’t even describe how I feel right now that my dream of staging my own concerts is slowly coming true. And what better way to do this than by showcasing an album that is a soundtrack of my life.” She says being able to interact with her fans is something she is incredibly excited about. “Being on stage and interacting with my fans is the reason why I do what I do, not to mention that fulfilling heart warming feeling it comes with. To be able to share my journey with my loyal fans and friends and family is incredibly special, and I am very excited to be celebrating this milestone album and my career with them.”

She says her fans are in for a treat with her new album. “It is about contentment and acceptance of ugliness and beauty that has birthed an image of God personified as a King. My album is motivated by taking ownership of this supernatural being I was created to be, and at no point should I ever forget my birthright as Kingdom child.” Kelly Khumalo at the 8th annual feather awards at Midrand. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha. Khumalo says performing an exclusive showcase for family and friends next month was very important to her.