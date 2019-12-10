Jack shakes Parow dust from his feet









I’ve just missed out on meeting up with Jack Parow in Johannesburg. The Afrikaans rapper is just about to board a flight to Cape Town to perform a gig in the Mother City. I was hoping to sit down and chat with Parow following his hugely successful tour in Europe, but it seems like the 37-year-old has barely any free time on his hands during the festive period. “My head is so deurmekaar at the moment,” Parow says on the phone. “I’ve been everywhere. I flew from Netherlands, to London, and from London back home where I performed at Park Acoustics and then in Groblersdal. Now I am off to Cape Town, and then I am performing at various rage parties across the country.”

But while Parow hardly has any free time, he happily agrees to chat to me about his whirlwind European tour.

The rapper, whose real name is Zander Tyler, was in the Netherlands recently, where he performed to sold out crowds at his own music festival ParowFest 2, before heading to the UK to perform a number of gigs at the Half Moon Putney in London.





The Afrikaans rapper’s reputation overseas has grown substantially over the last few years, with Parow frequently touring Europe.

Despite all his music being in Afrikaans, Parow’s fan base continues to grow overseas.

In the Netherlands, in particular, the rapper enjoys an unbelievable fan base, so much so that he even has his own music festival.

Parow describes his recent tour to the Netherlands as ‘unbelievable’.

“It's always mal,” says Parow.

“Firstly to have my own festival in the Netherlands and being able to book the bands I like and design the look and everything to what I want it to be and selling it out on top of that is in incredible.”

“Words can't describe how lekker that makes me feel and how thankful I am for the support.”

Parow’s music festival was held in Utrecht at one of the country’s most popular music venues.

Aside from the festival being sold out, Parow also made history at the venue, by selling the most amount of beer at one event at the venue.

It’s an accolade the rapper takes great pride in.

“The crowd was crazy, the vibe was crazy and on top of that, it is one of the biggest and best venues in the Netherlands and the biggest bands in the world play there weekly, but we broke the record for selling the most beer at the venue ever, haha. Obviously a South African act needs to have that record, so I’m very proud of that.”

Parow has had a big fan base in the Netherlands since back in the day when his hit track “Cooler As Ekke” was released in 2009.

“I was lucky enough that when my first big hit, Cooler As Ekke, blew up in SA, it also blew up there and was number one on the radio etc.”

“Then I got signed to a big label there called top notch and from there stuff just got crazy.”

“I would fly there on a Thursday, play two shows and fly back on a Sunday and do shows here again, crazy times.”

'Now I still tour there a few times a year, but it's more set up tours where I’m there for a few weeks at a time and then obviously my own festival Parowfest which we do every two years and seeing as the last two have been sold out it looks like we will be doing it in two towns next time, one in Utrecht and one in Groningen."

"I’m even looking at doing it in SA as well, so keep your eyes peeled.”

Parow says one of the reasons why he thinks his music has become increasingly popular in the Netherlands is because the Dutch language is very similar to Afrikaans.

“I think that definitely plays a big part, but also I feel that music transcends language and that is the great thing about it,” says Parow.

“Some of my favourite bands are Dutch or German or Spanish and I love them even though I have no idea what they are saying, i just feel them because they are lekker.”

During his time in the Netherlands, Parow says he partied up a storm with some big name rappers.





“I’ve had some big parties and hung out with some next level people from D12 to Snoop Dogg to Action Bronson to name a few.”

“I have also been touring there for more than 10 years so I have a bunch of good chommies there and I've obviously taught them all how to braai, so a lot of my off time is spent at a house or a park having a braai and some beers or some Parow brandy which I always fly with but tends to run out quite quickly.”

Parow says the Netherlands is one of the best countries he has ever performed in to date.

“There are so many good things about the Netherlands, but being a musician I just love how well venues and festivals are run there and how well they look after you as an artist.”

“I have had the honour of playing at some of the biggest festivals in the Netherlands to everything from 30 to 100 000 people and it is just always smooth sailing. They use the best of the best from around the world and you can see that. The "coffee" at the "coffee shops" is also really good, haha.”

Parow adds that his tour to London was just as good, where his reputation seems to be growing too.

“I booked the first show and it sold out so quickly that the venue asked if I could do a second show, but the problem was that the had another band the night before and I couldn’t stay for the night after because I had to fly back first thing in the morning to make it back in time for a show in South Africa.”

“So I ended up doing two shows in a row with an hour break in-between.”

“I have done multiple shows in a day before but never so close together as my show is super high energy and takes a lot out of me.”

“On the night I was just like, listen, take it easy for the first one and then rev it up for the second one, but unfortunately once I got on stage the adrenaline kicked in and I gave both shows everything I had and ended up having to go directly from the venue to the airport and fly back to SA.”

The musician believes the Parow brand is growing from strength to strength overseas.

“You know, at the start , you blow up and you're playing everywhere and it's all crazy. But like anything that hype can die down as quickly as it comes up. So my main mission has been to keep the hype there and sustain it which allows you to keep touring, keep making music, and keep building your brand.”

“My shows have been growing and growing and now even having my own festival, I hope it will just keep doing that.”

Parow believes the key to breaking in to the international music scene is to consistently make good music and put out quality.

“Then it's just about people hopefully liking it and spreading it and latching onto it,and then as I said earlier, pushing and sustaining it.”

“I have worked everywhere from retail shops to design agencies to packing fish in a fish factory...like literally packing the crates of fish and loading them into trucks, but music is by far the hardest and most intense thing I’ve ever done because once you start and people start being interested, it becomes a 24/7 job.”

“From travel to shows to interviews to creating new music to videos to social media and then still finding downtime and family time, its intense...but that being said, I wouldn’t exchange it for anything else.”

Parow says a big part of his success in the music industry is due to him staying true to himself.

“It’s all about just having a good time and staying true to myself, because, you know, if I was always worried about what people thought of me or what was cool or tried to be like everyone else and then failed, I would be like, f**k, what if I did it my way, would it have worked then.”

“So I rather do it my way from the start so if it fails I can be like, cool, at least I did what I believed in and I think people can feel that and that's what makes them like it maybe. I'm also really good at braaing and drinking brandy and coke so that probably also helped a bit.”

Parow says he now has his eyes on touring Japan.

“I get so many requests and I’ve been to so many places from the States to Russia to Hong Kong.”

“But a place I want to go to soon hopefully is Japan. I’ve been amped to go there and was about to go for the Rugby World Cup but couldn't shuffle things around. But ja, I've only heard amazing things about that country and that there saki drinking is the only thing that can eclipse our brandy drinking.”

The Saturday Star