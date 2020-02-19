Jaco Coetzer using rugby to change lives in townships









Johannesburg - Jaco Coetzer is arguably the most recognisable white man in the township of Daveyton. As he weaves through the dusty township on the East Rand with his Ford bakkie, he is greeted by almost everyone walking by. As he stops at an intersection, a young child walks up to his car and knocks on the window. The child looks excited to see Coetzer. “Hello Uncle Jaco. I’ve missed you. It’s so nice to see you here again,” he says. It brings a smile to Coetzer’s face. “It really makes my day when I am recognised like this,” he says.

The 45-year-old is well loved in Daveyton, where he introduced rugby to thousands of teenagers.

Before Coetzer started working in Daveyton in 2015, there wasn’t a rugby ball being kicked in the township.

But it’s not just in Daveyton where Coetzer has had an effect. For the past five years he has promoted rugby in every township in Ekurhuleni.

Today, Coetzer is off to Daveyton’s Sinaba Stadium to hold a rugby coaching clinic for a new group of youngsters who are yet to be exposed to the sport.

He has invited the Valke (Falcons) rugby team to take part in the clinic and inspire youngsters to take up the sport.

As Coetzer makes his way into the stadium, his smile grows wider. “This is where it all began. The first time I ever hosted a rugby clinic in a township was at this stadium. It brings back good memories.”

Coetzer runs a non-profit organisation called the South African Rural Rugby Development Programme (SARRDP), which focuses on promoting rugby in townships.

The organisation was established in 2015 by Coetzer, a former accounting teacher at St Dunstan’s College in Benoni. “During my time at St Dunstan’s, we had a link with one of the schools in Daveyton - Unity Secondary. As educators we went out to do extra classes on a Monday afternoon and then also help their teachers to set better exams. While teaching at Unity Secondary, I began to see a lot of Siya Kolisis in front of me.

“So I asked the teachers if there was any rugby being played in the township. To my surprise there wasn’t any rugby being played in any township in the East.”

Coetzer did his research, and booked Daveyton stadium for 10 weeks every fortnight, just to see if there was any interest in the sport.

He started with about 25 teenagers. “After the first 10 weeks there were around 800 kids running around here - females and males who just wanted to play rugby.”

Coetzer also enlisted the help of SA Rugby Legends to help him facilitate the programme. “I got in touch with Stefan Terblanche at the SA Rugby Legends. They’ve got a programme called the Vuka programme. I thought, why don’t we try that here?

“I went to see the Department of Education, who gave me the go ahead. Initially I thought I would focus on five schools in Daveyton and five schools in Tembisa, because it would be easy for me to manage while I’m still teaching. However the department wanted the programme to be spread throughout various townships in the east.”

Coetzer officially started the programme in 2016 with 35 schools all over Ekurhuleni. Today, he and his team work with more than 135 schools in townships in the area, coaching rugby to boys and girls from the age of 15 to 17.

Coetzer, who is also part of the Valke Rugby Union, and is in charge of its development programme, runs the programme with the help of his SARRDP team, the City of Ekurhuleni, The SA Rugby Legends Association, and the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

However, it receives little funding. Coetzer and his team make money mostly from hosting fundraisers.

He often takes money out of his own pocket to pay for equipment and other expenses.

Even so, the programme has been an overwhelming success.

So much so that last year Coetzer and his team picked up an award at the Gauteng Sports Awards for best community programme, and last year were finalists at the SA Sports Awards.

As Coetzer begins preparing for the afternoon clinic, he says the interest in rugby in townships over the past five years has been “massive”.

“You always think soccer is the biggest competition, but it isn’t, because you have to be a super athlete to be a good soccer player. But with rugby it’s a game for all shapes and sizes. So if you are big, there’s space in front for you. If you’re small there’s space at the back for you. And there’s space for 23 players.”

Female rugby has been particularly in demand in townships. “Our female rugby exploded last year. We have 15% of the whole country’s female players coming from the Valke area.”

The programme has produced Springboks.

“The newest one is Thabo Ndimande. He comes from Tsakane. He came through our programme and he played for SA U19s last year. Now he is part of the SA U20 World Cup squad, which is so great.

“We have Yvonne Motloung from Sedibeng. She played for the Springbok ladies team, as well as Lerato Makua from Boksburg.”

Coetzer is aware of the talent that runs through these townships. “There’s a lot of Kolisis walking around and a lot of Babalwa Latshas (Springbok Women’s captain).

“What we try to do then is as soon as we identify super talented layers, we move them to better schools, and we get bursaries for them. If the schools can’t fund the bursaries, we try to generate funds so we can pay for their school fees.”

The youngsters are not just benefiting from playing rugby - the programme allows the teenagers to build a future for themselves.

“There’s plenty of opportunities for them. Eight of our kids who come from these townships are now studying at UJ (University of Johannesburg) with bursaries.”

He says they have just moved three girls to North West University who got bursaries. “Rugby is really opening doors, changing lives and taking the kids of the streets,” Coetzer says.

He says the heroics of Kolisi and his teammates at the World Cup last year inspired more township youngsters to take up rugby.

“During the World Cup period last year, we went to stadiums like Daveyton stadium and put up big screens and got the community involved so they can watch. The response was massive. We piggybacked on what the Springboks did to create momentum in the townships.

“We use Babalwa Latsha as an example to our kids. Each time we have a coaching clinic we call the females aside. We talk about Babalwa and tell them this is what one of our players who comes from Khayelitsha did.

“There’s a lot of talent in townships, but kids here have never had the opportunity and the reason is because there are no facilities and they don’t have the funds. Some can’t even afford boots. They come to these clinics with their school shoes.

“There is a lot of talent we have missed out on for the past 25 years. I don’t know what the rugby unions have done. I’m not saying what I am doing is right, but surely if they focused on these areas we would have many more great rugby players today.

“The only thing that motivates me is changing one person per day. If I can hook one person on rugby a day, then I’m happy.”

