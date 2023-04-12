Jacob Zuma encourages good behaviour for a prosperous life

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma believes that carrying oneself in a respectable manner was key to reaching milestone age. Zuma celebrated his 81st birthday at the Durban Music School on Wednesday.

Addressing the crowed that attended his celebration, he said the day will always be special to him to reflect on the journey he has travelled. Zuma said that he was able to reach this milestone through being respectful and well behaved. The former statesman also attributed his milestone age to being a forgiving person, not “bearing any hate towards anyone, loves peace between people and wants equality between everyone.” “If you behave well those in the heavens above also make sure that they treat you well,” he said.

He said that he was eternally grateful for the celebration organised for him. “I thought I was just coming to just a few people but to my surprise I saw so many faces who wanted to celebrate with me. I am very happy and grateful. I am grateful to the owner of this venue who also gave us this platform. It is not every day that you still find people that are so generous,” he said. The festivity was hosted by the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) Youth Congress KwaZulu-Natal eThekwini Region. The organisation was founded in March 1992 and represents disadvantaged communities.

The former head of state was appointed as the Provincial Chairperson of Sanco in January during provincial conference held in Durban. He was tasked mainly with addressing the social issues that plague the communities in the province. Although Zuma’s election was much debated, with the legitimacy of the elections, his state of his health and age being highlighted as a possible deterrent for him to pursue his duties, however SANCO officials cited Zuma’s experience and knowledge as a pivotal tool in addressing the challenges in the country and the Tripartite Alliance, which SANCO forms part of.

Richard Mkhungo, Provincial Secretary of SANCO said that the convention was aimed at celebrating Zuma as the leader of the organisation. He said that Zuma had played a major role in the liberation of people and relayed his well-wishes. “Comrade Nxamalala you played a huge role. It is not often that people reach this stage in their lives. There are many things that you have done which are unusual and that is why you deserve to be acknowledged. This is our first year together as our leader so we decided to spend this day with you,” said Mkhungo.

He said that it was the first time that the organisation was being led by a leader of his calibre who was well experienced and therefore it was important to acknowledge and appreciate his presence. Mkhungo further called on the youth to know their history and become better people. He said that they should also use all the available platforms and structures to uplift themselves and be exemplary in society. Ngizwe Mchunu, a former radio personality also shared his words of support and said that he was grateful to have been led by a figure like Zuma.

“Before you, we were led by cowards who are educated, but now we are led by educated people who cannot think,” he said. Mchunu also referred to Zuma as a freedom fighter and that at his age, he was not supposed to ever see the inside of a prison cell. He also said that he had already spent much of his years in prison already. Mchunu called on the African National Congress to establish a youth league that was firm and had ideals that would support and uplift the youth.

In July 2021, riots broke out in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng after Zuma was arrested for contempt of court, following a constitutional Court judgement which found him guilty and sentenced him to 15 months in imprisonment. This came after he had failed to present himself before the State Capture Inquiry to answer questions regarding his term in office. Zuma spent less than two months in prison before Arthur Fraser, a former spy-boss and then outgoing correctional services, had him released on medical parole.

The Department of Correctional Services announced in October 2022 the expiry of the prison term for former president Zuma. Recently, Zuma has also been in a legal tussle with Advocate Billy Downer, a State Advocate in his arms deal criminal trial, and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan. In his private prosecution, Zuma accused Downer of approving the leakage of confidential medical information to Maughan.

The co-accused argued that Zuma was abusing the court processes and requested that the matter be set aside. Judgement has since been reserved, and their fate would be decided by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Other people who took to relaying their well wishes to Zuma were Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco. The former member of reality show Rich Housewives of Durban penned a message to her ex-fiancé and father of her child, Sakha Zuma, who celebrates his birthday today as well.