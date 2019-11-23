Jail time mooted for parents who don’t register homeschooled children









A file picture of children being home schooled. Picture: Cindy Waxa Johannesburg - The Department of Basic Education hopes to pass new legislation that could see parents who fail to register their homeschooled children spend up to six years in jail. While the imprisonment might seem severe, the department insists it is acting in the best interests of children. Home education has existed in South Africa for more than 20 years, but the department fears most homeschooled pupils are not registered with the relevant authorities. This compromises its constitutional responsibility to protect the rights of the child because unregistered pupils may be at a disadvantage to their peers in traditional schools when they enter the workforce. According to the latest statistics, it is estimated there are 100000 home- schooled pupils, but only about 1500 had been registered at the end of last year.

Departmental spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said this week they were also concerned about a “growing trend where parents take their children to centres which they call ‘home schooling’ but are an illegal private school”.

Mhlanga said the proposed legislation, the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, is at an advanced stage. The department’s legal team met Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga yesterday to discuss the way forward.

In a recent report compiled by education expert Professor Rita Niemann, the Bela Bill will, ultimately, alter the home education landscape in the country. However, she said: “It is important to note that the new Bill is not all that different from the current South African Schools Act in terms of home education and there’s little reason to be alarmed.”

Niemann added that the Bill, which is still in draft form and the status of its promulgation still unclear, will particularly affect homeschooled pupils between the ages of 7 and 15, or those in Grades 1-9.

The bill’s implementation will also likely be phased in, she said.

“The new bill changes the legal ramifications for parents who fail to register their children with the relevant authorities from what is currently a six-month imprisonment sentence to a possible six-year sentence instead.

“These penalties are in place to ensure that children receive education aligned to their age, grade, level and ability. This approach is not about curbing home education, which is often the misconception, but about helping to ensure that due processes are followed and that children receive an education that is not inferior to the standard expected in a public school.”

While parents of children who are educated through home schooling are concerned that the Bela Bill will result in home visits by education officials prior to home education status being approved, Niemann insisted this was not necessarily the case.

“The reality is that these monitoring regulations are already in place and the new bill doesn’t change them at all.”

Niemann said parents still had the option to develop or choose their own curriculums, select their own textbooks and decide on their own promotion criteria, as long as they are aligned to the standards set by the national curriculum.

“The Bela Bill does, however, demand that parents who choose the home education route should make use of independent service providers in the further education and training phase (Grades 10-12).

“This is to ensure that learners can obtain credible marks for their school-based assessments and are able to obtain the National Senior Certificate issued by Umalusi.”

Mhlanga echoed Niemann’s sentiments. “Parents must wait for the consultation process, inform themselves about the changes taking place and make a decision thereafter.”

Saturday Star