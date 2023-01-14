Janu-Worry: Expert’s advice to get back on the healthy living track after the festive season

Johannesburg - After a much-needed break with family and friends over the festive period, getting back into your routine in the new year can be quite a challenge. Especially when it comes to working out and eating healthily.

In fact, research shows that a significant number of people around the globe admit to doing no exercise at all in December, making it all the more important for those aiming to achieve any fitness goals to kick-start their routines in January. But it doesn’t need to be all that difficult as the festive period dies down and we enter a new year. The Saturday Star sat down with some of the country’s most popular fitness and wellness influencers to get some advice on how South Africans can kick-start the new year in the best and healthiest way possible.

Qualified personal trainer and online coach Rushda Moosajee. Supplied image. Rushda Moosajee, professionally and fondly known as RushTush, is a qualified personal trainer and online coach. She is also the founder of the RushTushFit app. What are your fitness and nutrition goals for the year ahead? Fitness-wise, focusing on my health after having had my fourth and final traumatic C-section five months ago, my goals all about recovery and regaining the fitness level I had to run up Table Mountain. Functional training using the RushTushFit app will get me there. Nutrition-wise, nothing new. I always honour my body and the food that nourishes it. Intuitive eating through all the e-books and eating plans I’ve created brought me here.

How important is it to set fitness and nutrition goals ahead of a new year? Extremely important. Every day, every week, every month. Visualise your healthiest self to the finer detail. It’s not even about how you will look. Rather imagine how you will feel when you’re doing the things you feel you should do more of. Emotions trigger more actions. Eating well and training isn’t a punishment – it’s a celebration of your body and you! Start that vision board. Many of us are guilty of overindulging during the festive period. What is the best way to get back into a healthy routine of eating well and training hard in the new year?

“Guilty” is such a negative word. I hate using negative words when we speak about our body. There is nothing wrong with indulging, relaxing and resting. There is a time for work and play. The last thing we need is to feel like we should be punished for being “naughty”. If you need support from a community of women who are taking control, it’s always good to join a challenge with a qualified PT, like my Glow Up Challenge, which starts on 16 January. I host these challenges every month! So it’s nice to join when you feel it’s necessary. Which is more important: dieting or training? They’re equally crucial. Remember the term “diet” just refers to your overall general consumption. We do not need to be restrictive all the time. I always say: “Move and eat well!”

High protein: lots of egg whites, chicken fillet and fish. Can you give us a little insight into your training routine? Because I’m quite fit, strong and highly skilled, it’s hard to get me focused. My exercises have to be dynamic and demanding. This does not mean that I continue to lift heavier weights. I prefer using my body, kettle bells, odd lifting, bands, slings and explosive movements to work out. It switches me on and challenges me. You’ll never find me in the machine section of the gym, so I’m never without a smile!

For those looking to shed some kilos, what is the best approach? Nutrition is key. Start with an easy, fully balanced detox like Glow Cleanse. Involve your whole family. Start with functional training and cardio to get that fitness up. You don’t need to start running right away – walking if you’ve been sedentary is more than enough. Everything in time. Look out for my new e-book launching soon – it will take you to your first 5km! What are the five exercises you live by?

Push-ups One-legged deadlifts Kettle-bell swings

Plank rows What motivates you to go to the gym every day ? I have a drive to make the most of life. I wake up and make every day count – for myself and for my kids!

Try something new. Document yourself. You don’t have to post anything online, but keeping a timeline of your journey is very motivating. Compare yourself to yourself, and assess how you got to where you are now. Once you find something that you love, don’t give it up! What challenges are you faced with when trying to achieve your fitness goals? For myself and for everyone it will be TIME. The responsibilities we have at home and at work. Often injury, illness and travelling can keep you out of a consistent schedule. We can’t allow these interruptions to stop us from getting back in the saddle. Be fluid.

What advice would you give to those who are intimidated at the thought of stepping into a gym for the first time? You might think that everyone is concerned with what you are doing in the gym, but trust me everyone else is trying to figure out why they’re there too. Just because others appear to look like they know what they’re doing, doesn’t mean they do. Take the stress out of it all and follow a reputable workout programme. Do you use any fitness or health apps to keep you on track? And, if so, can you tell us about the apps you use?

I use Strava to track my runs. I also love RushTushFit app. You can get it for two weeks for free! What music gets you going in the gym? I’m a 1990s baby, so definitely hip hop, R&B, and anything Drake.

What are your fitness and nutrition goals for the year ahead? My fitness and nutrition goals for the new year are to simplify my training and eating, and get back to basics with less pressure to perform at optimum level as I recover from my Covid pandemic trauma. I am prioritising my mental and physical health. How important is it to set fitness and nutrition goals ahead of a new year?

It is very important to set goals, to have a vision for yourself, and to work towards improving a little bit each day. Take one step at a time, and remember that small consistent changes create long-term healthy and positive habits. Many of us are guilty of overindulging during the festive period. What is the best way to get back into a healthy routine of eating well and training hard in the new year? The best way is to go back to basics. Eat less sugar and drink more water. Move more, and try to connect with a friend or partner – someone you can work out with. Share recipes and hold one another accountable. Build your tribe and enjoy the process.

Which is more important: dieting or training? Nutrition is the key to success. You can't out-train a bad diet. What are some of the essential healthy foods that you include in your diet on a daily basis?

I eat fresh, wholesome, unprocessed food every day. Potato, spinach, egg, chicken, fish, broccoli, and, of course, lots of water are my favourites. Can you give us a little insight into your training routine? My training routine is Vinyasa yoga twice a week, restorative yoga twice a week, and strength and conditioning training three times a week. My 2023 goal is to run more.

I love to hate burpees. Intermediate to advanced yoga is always phenomenally challenging. I love kicking and punching, especially to build my endurance and sweat it out.

My journey involving lifting heavy weights has been on and off. However, I must admit it's absolutely thrilling to hit personal bests with a bar over your head. Sparring is my favourite way to meet my competitive needs. I am always humbled and inspired by challenging fights. What motivates you to go to the gym every day?

My commitment to build a strong, healthy and happy mind, body and spirit. What advice can you give to women and men who are keen on living a healthy and active lifestyle? One day at a time, and one foot in front of the other. It’s not about racing to the finish line, but rather making time to enjoy the process.

My biggest challenge is budgeting for my groceries and training. Thus, I have learned to keep it simple and invest in equipment at home to offer some financial relief when I am working to reach my goals. What advice would you give to those who are intimidated at the thought of stepping into a gym for the first time? Most of us relate to how you're feeling. When we see you at the gym, we recognise your courage and are rooting for your success!

Do you use any fitness or health apps to keep you on track. And, if so, can you tell us about the apps you use? Yes, I use my fitness pal as well as the VersaFit app to liaise with my personal trainer and coach. What music gets you going in the gym?

My music choice is generally old-school hip hop and house. What separates the people who get the best results from those who don't get any? Consistency is key. Choose to show up as the best version of yourself every day and you will continue to go from strength to strength.

Pharmacist and personal trainer Niki Schoeman: If you’re going to make resolutions this year, making mental health a priority is a great one. Putting your mental health first can provide a daily awareness of your need for mental resilience. Developing and improving your mental toughness can help you in every aspect of your life, including your physical and personal life, but it is important to recognise that, although mental toughness improves mental health, it does not mean the absence of mental illness. It just means that the person has learned how to manage their condition healthily.