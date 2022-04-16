Jessica Molebatsi is ready to take her creations worldwide following her Paris Fashion Week success

Johannesburg - Jessica Molebatsi has been on a high since her French-Xhosa inspired Noluthando range was showcased at Paris Fashion Week (PFW) in March. The fused collection, which was aptly named after her second name given to by her in-laws when she married Wandile Molebatsi, has received raving reviews across the globe since it debuted on one of the biggest fashion stages in the world.

The aesthetically bold, clean-cut and culturally reflective collection includes wool handcrafted ensembles, print tracksuits as well as Swarovski-embellished Shweshwes. The JessicaJane founder even had South African media personality Minnie Dlamini closing her PFW show with her showstopper cream ensemble and matching headwear. And as the Durban-born designer fondly remembers what has now become one of her career highlights to date, she admits that the experience has also encouraged her to expand her presence in the international fashion and design scene. “I definitely want to be a bigger household name in South Africa, but I also do want to slowly start branching off internationally and see what I can do overseas,” Molebatsi told The Saturday Star.

The designer adds that she is thrilled by the response her Noluthando range has received, a range in which she poured her heart and soul into it. “I can definitely say that the garments that make up the Noluthando range have by far been my favourite.” Jessica Molebatsi, Minnie Dlamini and Azola Mona wearing the Noluthando range in Paris, France. Picture: Instagram/ @jessicajane_molebatsi It was a proud moment for the designer to see her creations come to life in one of the world’s biggest fashion capitals, and she was determined to make it a success.

“Paris Fashion Week went so beautifully and seamlessly in so many ways, and I just think that it is because I was so confident in the range I was going to be showing and the preparations leading up to it. “The experience went perfectly, and I think what it has done is to make me want to showcase my designs in many more different fashion capitals like New York and Milan.” Molebatsi might be a relative newcomer to the international fashion scene, but she is already acclaimed in South Africa and even dressed the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for her 80th birthday.

Winnie Madikizela Mandela at her 80th birthday dinner at the Mount Nelson Hotel with Dali Mpofu, Julius Malema and Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture by Phando Jikelo. On that night in September 2016, Madikizela-Mandela wore a white silk outfit with navy blue embroidery. “Dressing Mam’ Winnie on her birthday was just such a surreal moment and one that I was just so grateful for because not only was I given the opportunity to dress her, I also got to spend some time with her during dress fittings, and I got to know more about her.” Molebatsi has also dressed the likes of Anele Mdoda, Terry Pheto, Boity Thulo and Amanda Du Pont.

“I would say my rise in the fashion industry has been a little bit sporadic, and that’s because of family and becoming a mom, but in many ways, it's also always been constant in the sense that I always chugged along, and I think that the thing that has got me this far is resilience and perseverance,” the designer believes. Since JessicaJane was founded in 2010 in Molebatsi’s flat that she shared with her friend, her vision has been to create clothing that embraces feminine values and beauty. And while fashion is widely used as a tool to boost an individual's image, Molebatsi insists that it should also go skin-deep.

Jessica Molebatsi backstage at Paris Fashion Week. Supplied image. “I think these days people, and women in particular, often tend to use clothing to incorrectly boost their confidence or put forward a message that isn’t entirely accurate, and so for me, clothing should always be an extension of the lady wearing it, and it should portray her inner beauty and not just what is on the outside.” Molebatsi also wants her designs to reflect culture, something that has grown increasingly important since her marriage to Wandile, who is half Tswana and half Xhosa. After making a few traditional wedding dresses, Molebatsi found herself gravitating towards Xhosa attire, and this led to the impactful monochrome nature of the garments.

“I would say the overall theme of my designs is definitely to blend cultures in a cohesive way that is also classy and elegant.” The fashion designer’s collections are also a unique take on traditional wear as she offers diversity and versatility in the design market. “I think that my designs are a hit because often in traditional clothing, the clothing is very bright, expressive and detailed, and somehow I think the culture is very much depicted in my garments, and yet it comes through so subtly,” Molebatsi believes.

Apart from her celebrated creations, the designer is also proud of the progress JessicaJane has made, a label that began as one-of-a-kind event wear as well as high-end wedding gowns. A Jessica Molebatsi range being modelled on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk. Supplied image. Taking her fashion brand to the next level, she also launched a fashion label in 2020 – Mother of Haute, which is a high-end, made-to-order range of designs that are custom-fitted. With the recent introduction of her unique take on athleisure wear, traditional clothing and evening wear, Molebatsi is not scared to experiment.