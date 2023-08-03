Joburg businessman jailed for 45 years for defrauding the taxman

Johannesburg - A Johannesburg businessman, Anwar Gaffor, was sentenced to 45 years in jail on three counts of fraud in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. Gaffor, 41, was, however, ordered to serve 15 effective jail sentences.

According to the charge sheet, Gaffor and his company, Ceiling and Partition Installers (PTY) LTD were charged with three counts of fraud. During the period 09 September 2019, the accused submitted fictitious Value Added Tax (VAT) 201 returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS). He unduly benefited from VAT refunds worth over R2.9 million. According to South African Revenue Services, any person who carries on any enterprise is compelled under certain conditions to register for VAT with SARS. Once registered, the entity is then referred to as a VAT Vendor, and as such VAT must be collected from suppliers of goods and services.

This is referred to as Output Tax. The VAT Vendor is also able to deduct VAT on a variety of expenses, including capital and operating costs, as long as they are necessary to advance the business and are permitted under the VAT Act. This is referred to as Input Tax. Every second month the Vendor must submit to the Commissioner VAT returns referred to as VAT 201, accounting for both Output and Input Tax. SARS relies on the integrity and honesty of each VAT Vendor when it comes to administering the amount payable to SARS or refundable to VAT Vendor. However, the court found that Gaffor used false or fictitious tax invoices that were purported to be from different entities, to substantiate or support the claims for VAT refunds.