Joburg residents unite in Covid-19 charity drives

Every day the hungry gather outside Jacob’s House soup kitchen in Malvern. The soup kitchen has become a lifesaver in a working-class suburb that sits on the east end of the Joburg CBD. The kitchen feeds over 1000 people a day and much of that food is donated from neighbouring Kensington. It works with the organisers sending out a wish list of food they need for the week. Those wanting to donate buy the food and volunteers, who are essential workers, pick up the donations and take them to Jacob’s House.

“Our approach in Kensington is to not have a hard border, but to work with whatever initiative that is happening over that border,” says Anita Khanna, a volunteer.

“We have a lot of impoverished people in Malvern and in the Denver hostels.”

These cross border initiatives are happening across the city as Joburgers are offering a hand to their fellow citizens in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within a week of the lockdown, places like Jacob’s House began distributing aid, with the help of churches, NGOs and ordinary residents.

Everywhere, aid organisations have been amazed at how generous South Africans have been during the lockdown.

In the northern suburbs a donation scheme that piggybacks on an existing community anti-crime network is helping the people of Alexandra.

Founder of eblockwatch André Snyman explains how donations are made through the Breaze delivery app. A number of security companies then collect the donations and distribute them to various charities in the township.

But with so many initiatives on the go, the worry, according to Bridget Steer, the councillor for Ward 87, which includes Melville, is duplication.

“You have got to have a plan, you can’t just go to the warehouse this morning and decide who is going to get chow. Everyone needs to be on a roster somewhere,” says Steer, adding she feels that government is not doing enough to organise these relief efforts.

As the lockdown continues, the worry for many is that donor fatigue will set in and those doing the giving will begin to suffer increasing economic hardship.

Already the founder of Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman, has noticed an increased number of middle class South Africans who are in need of food parcels.

“We have had circumstances where we have been told by people to go and help someone, because he is too embarrassed to ask,” says Sooliman.

But for the moment Joburgers are still giving. A new initiative was recently launched in the city - the Gauteng Together initiative which calls for the establishment of community action networks (CAN) across the province.

Each network is linked to a suburb. Khanna is the administrator for the Kensington CAN.

Next week they plan to start distributing food and through that reach more people who are in need.

The Saturday Star