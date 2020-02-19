Joburg singer Ashlinn Gray is living the American dream









Ashlinn Gray is on her way to the US. Johannesburg - It’s been a year and a half since Ashlinn Gray moved to the US and began hustling in the streets of Los Angeles. While the journey has been by no means an easy one, the South African musician has found her way, albeit slowly, in a city full of broken dreams. In the past 12 months, Gray has managed to land gigs in renowned venues such as Hotel Café and the Viper Room, venues known for housing some of the best and upcoming musicians around the world. She has also managed to record some music, including her hit song STFU. But while Gray continues to chase her dream of becoming a globally recognised musician, today she gets to fulfil another of her lifelong dreams.

Tonight the Joburg musician best known for her hit song Battleships will perform in front of some of her music idols, such as Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan, in the new season of American Idol.

The 22-year-old says she is incredibly excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve been watching American Idol since it was launched and it’s always been my dream to sing for the judges.

“On Saturday (today) it will be a reality. It’s simply unbelievable.”

Gray knows the competition will be extremely tough, however, as the show is regarded as one of the most challenging music reality TV shows in the world.

Ahead of her performance tonight, Gray has also released her new single, Best Friend.

She chose to release the song yesterday, on Valentines Day, as it is about learning to love oneself .

“The day of celebrating love is generally lacking self-love and I thought why not get more people to remember there’s someone in the mirror who deserves some of that attention (and maybe heart-shaped chocolates too?”

Best Friend is all about self-love and breaking the patterns of insecurity and self-sabotage, she says.

“We all have something beautiful and realising that is the first step to self-appreciation. We have the power to make ourselves feel all the love we desire but instead think such negative thoughts on who we are.

“I do it all the time and when I realise how silly I’m being, I take a moment to just thank myself for being the person I am. Writing a song about it made me feel empowered and I hope it does the same for whoever listens.”

Gray says she was motivated to write the song after losing one of her best friends.

“I was reflecting on my own experience and learned that I needed to work on myself and healing before putting blame on others. I needed to show myself love and attention. Losing someone who was a part of my life for over 10 years, I realised life has seasons, and the next season would be the start of always loving myself, no matter the circumstances.”

While Gray says self-love is incredibly important for an individual, she admits to not loving herself during a dark period in her life.

“I think like most, I’ve been in dark places where I really didn’t like who I saw in the mirror and who I was. I wished I had a better life or better body or better qualities and talents.

“It really hurts to look back and realise all I needed was to look a little deeper and see that I had so much more than what I thought.

“I also started surrounding myself with people who practised self-love and showed me love. It helped me immensely and now I’m able to treat myself with kindness.”

Gray hopes her new single will inspire South Africans and people around the world to start practising self-love.

Meanwhile the 22-year-old says she is loving life in LA.

“It’s a crazy city! The people are always interesting, the music is on fire, and the opportunities are endless.

“I miss home, though. I miss our people. South Africans are the friendliest people in the world and it can be a little lonely in a city where everyone is on a mission for themselves.”

But Gray knows that she has come to the right place to grow as a musician.

“LA is an amazing city to grow as a musician. Everyone is so talented here and it pushes you to be more creative and work even harder.

“It allows for great collaboration and growth.”

Saturday Star