Joburg student eyes dream job on Broadway after finishing top of her class at Berklee

Johannesburg - It wasn’t that long ago that Serena Steinhauer was staring down a barrel. Having been rejected by every single college she had applied to in the United States, the Joburg-born student questioned whether she would ever fulfil her dream of getting a music qualification from a prestigious university.

“The process of applying to education institutions abroad is arduous and incredibly expensive in Rands,” says Steinhauer. “To my great disappointment, I was rejected by every one of the institutions I had applied to for the first time. I was absolutely heartbroken.” But not willing to give up on her dream, Steinhauer applied again in the hope that even one education institution would accept her application.

After a year of gaining more skills and experience, the former King David High School student began working on her applications again. “I took the time out to improve my craft, gain new skills and work in the South African theatre industry before taking another shot at the application process for my studies abroad. It was this second attempt where I was accepted to multiple institutions, one of them being Berklee. “If it wasn't for this major obstacle, I wouldn't have learned the value of resilience and grit.”

Today, Steinhauer proudly sits on top of the world, having recently finished top of her class at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. She recently relocated to the US and is on the cusp of finishing her Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Music Studies (Summa Cum Laude) degree from Berklee College of Music in the USA, after studying remotely in SA. Berklee is considered the number one contemporary music institution in the world, boasting a host of extraordinary alumni, including Steve Vai, Chaka Khan, Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor.

Joburg-born student Serena Steinhauer finished top of her class at the prestigious Berklee college of Music. Supplied image. Steinhauer says she still can't believe it. “It has been incredibly rewarding and overwhelming to see that the goal I set out to achieve three years ago has now come to be. It has certainly been my greatest success in life so far. It took determination and plenty of hard work to reach the top. “It's true that when you love what you do, the work comes easily. Being able to study my passion made it an absolute joy that I loved working towards every day.

“I was committed to a 7-day-a-week study schedule, a meticulous practice regime of my instruments and some very late nights working on enormous assignments, fuelled by many cups of coffee.” Steinhauer says the big move to the US was destined to happen, but just before she could set sail on her journey to American shores, the pandemic hit. “I spent the majority of my university years working remotely and navigating strict travel restrictions. But finally, at 23, I get to complete my move and begin my career in America.”

She says since her early days of studying classical piano, violin, guitar and vocal arts of all genres, she always knew that Berklee College of Music was synonymous with excellence in the music industry. “I knew that if I was going to take my passion for music and grow as both a performer and a professional artist in the music industry, Berklee's outstanding education would be the place to achieve it. The dream of going into college was to soak up all the knowledge I could. They have truly been the happiest and inspiring years of my life. “From rock history class with lecturers who are on a first name basis with Mick Jagger, learning how to sing a pop song like a pro with the backup vocalists of P!nk and Alicia Keys, exploring the ins and outs of starting your own record label or creating a new song entirely from an iPad, studying at Berklee has exceeded all of my expectations.”

She says to qualify for artistic institutions requires you not only to submit an outstanding application with high test scores, letters of recommendation and personal essays, it also requires a series of rigorous auditions. "At these auditions, you are required to prepare a piece of music, showcase your improvisation skills and perform material you have never seen before in front of a panel of auditors. Talk about a high-stake situation." Now that Steinhauser is close to completing her degree, her next step is to study at the renowned PACE university in New York.

“After one goal comes the next. I am thrilled to begin my next chapter at PACE University in New York, studying my Master of Fine Arts in Acting through the prestigious Actors Studio Drama School.” Her ultimate dream is to perform on Broadway one day. “When I think about how far I've come, I think of the little five year old Serena who was completely entranced by shows at The National Children's Theatre and one day hoped to be like the performers she saw onstage. I would love to tell her that the big dream that she always had come true and say to her, ‘Serena, you really did it’.

"Performing on the global stage is a life-long dream of mine. Be it to inspire, to create dialogue or to evoke change. The theatre that I create often has a social consciousness and call to action. I have learned that music, in particular, has the power to change the world for the better." She says studying at a prestigious institute has been the key to her achieving her dreams. "There really is no glass ceiling in the States. The sky is the limit when it comes to your dreams. It is a place where the opportunities are endless. This was the most important part of moving to the States for me, especially to New York City. If you can make it there, you truly can make it anywhere."