Johannesburg prepares for an increase in Covid 19 infections

Johannesburg has more than half the Covid-19 cases in Gauteng, and three districts of the city are among the province's hot spots.

Region F including inner city and Joburg South - which saw the highest increase in the past week - and region E including Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton each have more than 400 cases, while region D including Soweto/Protea Glen and region B including Rosebank and Randburg have above 300.

Ekurhuleni North regions 1 and 2 and Tshwane region 3, which includes Atteridgeville and the CBD, have the highest case loads in those cities at more than 200.

Gauteng had completed 267178 tests by June 4: one-third of the tests done in South Africa.

Gauteng saw an increase of 1516 cases over the past week, but the mortality rate remains at 1%.