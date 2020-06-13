Johannesburg schools agree to take in pupils from Bishop Bavin following announcement of its closure

announced that it would be closing its doors because of a financial crisis.

“The plans are in motion,” Very Reverend Xolani Dlwati, the Anglican Church’s dean for Johannesburg Diocese told The Saturday Star.

“Some parents have already approached the schools and children admitted.”

The school’s board also planned to meet Gauteng Education Department on Friday night as the well-known Anglican school in Bedfordview sees no option but to close.

“There were numerous options considered for the sustainability of the school, which were found not favourable. The board also considered various options to access finances to keep the school afloat, but for the remainder of the year, sadly no success,” added Dlwati.

In an earlier statement, the Right Reverend Dr Steve Moreo said that they had tried to enter into arrangements with other educational institutions over the past year, but nothing had come of this.

However, the Covid 19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns had complicated negotiations, he added.

The school owes R31.5 million, and Moreo said that a capital injection of R25m would be needed to keep it open. There would be meetings with staff to discuss the future, as well as meetings with creditors to discuss options.

Bishop Bavin School opened in 1991 and was named after the former Bishop of Johannesburg, the Right Revend Timothy Bavin. It took day learners and boarders.

