Rapper Sho Madjozi South African rapper Sho Madjozi believes her latest track John Cena has changed her life. “It’s taken my career to a new level,” Madjozi told the Saturday Star. “So many people are now aware of me and I have new fans.” Madjozi’s song has been making waves in the music world since its debut on the international music platform, COLORS in August. Since then, a viral hashtag #JohnCenaChallenge has taken social media by storm, with dancers from around the world showing off their moves to the vibrant hit.

The song has reached countries as far and wide as Barbados, Thailand and Finland, and since being uploaded on YouTube, it has garnered over 4million views.

The song has become such a major vibe that even the WWE star himself is dancing to it.

John Cena made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, and learnt a thing or two about how to dance to the mega-hit that’s taken the world by storm.

The video shared on DeGeneres’ Instagram page shows the wrestler following dance moves from the show’s resident DJ, Twitch, as they boogie it down to the up-tempo beat.

John Cena and DJ Twitch do their moves to the up-tempo beat of 'John Cena' on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.





Madjozi says she was taken aback by the video of Cena dancing to her song.

“I’m still so happy to see John Cena dancing to my song. I won’t lie, I watch it at least once a day. I cannot believe Ellen DeGeneres really found John Cena and got him to dance to the song.”

Madjozi says having her song reach so many people in such a short space of time is exciting.

“I knew I liked the song but it’s gotten so big now, it’s wild.

“It’s amazing when your stuff catches on organically, because that also gives you hope in general about music, and that maybe there is some truth in the fact that if you make good music, then that’s enough.”

While the song may be called John Cena, Madjozi says the song is actually not about the wrestler.

“It’s not really about him. I’m a big fan, but the song is actually about someone I like and I felt like he just doesn’t see me, so I said maybe I’m John Cena.”

She believes the wrestler did a pretty good job dancing to her new song.

“I think he’s super adorable. While I haven’t gotten the chance to speak to John Cena, it would be amazing to see or speak to him one day.”

