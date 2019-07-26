The nation recently mourned the death of a music legend Johnny Clegg.

Johannesburg - Former president Nelson Mandela’s personal assistant Zelda Le Grange described legendary artist Johnny Clegg described as a "brave talented man who had a heart of gold". Le Grange was one of the many who attended the musician's memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre. She had nothing but praise for Clegg, who succumbed to pancreatc cancer last Tuesday.

She said Madiba was a big fan of Johnny Clegg and that he always made himself available for all the former statesman’s events including his 46664 concerts.

“He united the nation and broke racial barriers but he still managed to stay true to his own identity,” she said.

Former president Nelson Mandela's assistant, Zelda La Grange said Johnny Clegg, united a nation and broke racial barriers. Picture: Karishma Dipa

The 66-year-old was buried at a private funeral service a days after his death.

The Grammy-nominated artist and honoree of several doctorates and orders including the Order of Ikhamanga hits include Impi, Great Heart and African Sky Blue.

Other celebrities who were in attendance include acclaimed actor John Kani, comedian David Kau and fellow musicians Danny K and Tresor Riziki.

Clegg’s scores of fans also arrived were out in their numbers, many of them dressed in traditional attire and some even had his face printed on their shirts.

Although the event is open to the public, organisers have kept a tight watch over proceedings and a ticket is required for entry.

Police will also oversee the proceedings as officers were seen patrolling the premises with police dogs.

Clegg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny, and their two sons Jesse and Jaron.

