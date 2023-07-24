Join Move The Nation and Isuzu and register now for Impact Run

Johannesburg - Move The Nation ® in partnership with Isuzu, brings you the Impact Run ™ where we recognise and celebrate active living, future fit choices, the power of corporates and contribution to society. Enter as an individual or team and get the opportunity to run 5km, 10km or 21km in the “Richest Square Mile in Africa”.

When you register as a team, you and your teammates stand a chance run the 12km, 22km or 42km in Ibiza next year. The team entry has flexibility where the team can choose to run: – The same distance and start and finish as a group. – The same distance at different paces.

– Different distances. The event includes a “Corporate Executives Challenge”, where corporates can enter their leaders into the event in teams of 4. Each corporate that enters has the opportunity to inspire workforce productivity and longevity through its company leaders. Research has shown that running is one the best forms of chronic disease prevention and this results in productivity and longevity. Inspired by the 600km run from JHB to DBN in 2019, where the founders of Move The Nation, Kabelo Mabalane and Peteni Kuzwayo, were able to raise R2.3 million for the Early Childhood Development sector, each individual, team and Corporate Executive Challenge entry includes an amount that will be donated to Joint Aid Management (JAM) which is now known as ForAfrika.

To celebrate, we have post-race entertainment that will feature DJ Zinhle as our headline artist. Entries are now open and you can visit www.impactrun.net to enter. Prices are as follows: – 5km: R175

– 10km: R225 – 21km: R275 The Corporate Executive Challenge entry price is R12 800 for a team of 4. If you are interested, please contact Mamello Mnguni on 083 279 3976 or email [email protected]

Ziphindiwe Ngcobo, Department Executive: Marketing at Isuzu, says that Isuzu has always been known for its reliability and describes being BOLD as the quite inner confidence to take on more challenges and do more. The partnership with Move The Nation ® on Impact Run™ is thus a natural fit of the brand position. To follow the Move The Nation on social media, you can visit: Facebook @movethenation;

Instagram @wemovethenation; Twitter @movethenation; Linkedin @wemovethenation;

Website; www.impactrun.net About Move the Nation Move The Nation is a specialist consulting and activations enterprise that seeks to expand the opportunity for active living, recreation and sport in society.