Join the nationwide movement to cook #67000litres this Mandela Day

Johannesburg - Mandela Day is almost upon us and Chefs with Compassion is appealing to all South Africans to join hearts and hands to create a monumental wave of compassion and nourishment. Chairperson of Chefs with Compassion and President of the SA Chefs Association, Chef James Khoza said since the life-changing year of 2020, Mandela Day has become a beacon of unity and care, manifesting in the largest annual food preparation collaboration by chefs, home cooks, hotels, restaurants, culinary schools, corporates and community caterers, the #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge.

“This initiative stands as a testament to our shared humanity, bringing together home cooks, caring corporates, and community caterers to combat the twin demons of food waste and hunger. An astonishing 970 844 meals have been created and donated in Madiba's honour since the inception of the #67000litres challenge,” he said. Chefs with Compassion is appealing to the passion, generosity and culinary skill within every South African home cook. The challenge? Chef Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion says the call goes out to every citizen to honour the spirit of Nelson Mandela who he said is the embodiment of Ubuntu. “We’re challenging everyone everywhere to prepare a wholesome 10 litres of soup within 67 minutes (or more if you'd prefer) any time over the weekend of Mandela Day from Saturday the 15th to Tuesday the 18th, and donate it to a beneficiary of your choice. It's a chance to touch lives across the nation on Mandela Day. Registration can be completed via Quicket with a participation fee of R67,” he said.Pillay added that the target of serving more than 67 000 litres of nourishing soup means that more than 260 000 people across South Africa will receive a warm meal on Mandela Day in a tangible example of shared humanity and compassion. Chef Coo Pillay directing volunteers at the Protea by Marriott OR Tambo Airport. Supplied image. “We are also inviting corporates to ‘Back A Kitchen’ with a donation of R6,70 per litre, contributing to this ocean of soup and compassion. You'll receive a Section 18A certificate and a unique opportunity for your team (up to 10 people) to cook with professional chefs for 67 minutes. To 'Back a Kitchen', please contact us on [email protected],” he added.

Chef Khoza continued: “By joining the #67000litres challenge, you are voicing a powerful message - that the food wasted at every stage of the food chain could, and should, be transformed into meals for every hungry South African. This Mandela Day, let's unite to demonstrate how compassion and collective action can change lives and touch hearts,” he added. Last year, Chefs with Compassion prepared 95 000 litres of soup for hungry South Africans. “Almost 20 million people go hungry in SA daily. Every day South Africans are coming together and raising awareness. We are asking everyone to open up their kitchens, you, your immediate families, friends and volunteers. People volunteer in ways you cannot imagine,” said Pillay.

The aim this year is to feed 284 000 people across the country. In 2022, 600 kitchens united for Mandela Day to bring nourishment to those in need. “One kitchen cooked 8 500 litres of soup. Every litre counts. One litre can feed four people,” Pillay said. Donations made by corporates and the public for the #67000litres challenge will enable Chefs with Compassion to continue their mission to rescue, cook, and feed, transforming potential food waste into wholesome meals, not just on Mandela Day, but every day. To date, Chefs with Compassion rescued more than 1,54 million kilograms of food from ending up in landfill and served over 5,26 million meals.