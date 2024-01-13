Jonathan Majors speaks out after being found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend

American actor Jonathan Majors, who gained notoriety for roles in the Marvel Studios’ film “Creed” and other films, has now spoken out following his conviction for the attack on British choreographer Grace Jabbari, his ex-girlfriend. Majors was convicted by a New York jury last month of assaulting Jabbari, and he is currently awaiting a sentence for assault and harassment.

His conviction has resulted in Marvel Studios removing the celebrity, who had previously appeared in multiple films and television series, as a superhero in its blockbusters. According to reports, the crime occurred when Jabbari noticed a text message from another lady on Majors' phone as they were driving in New York, which read, "Wish I was kissing you right now." Despite the verdict finding him guilty, in a recent interview with ABC News Live, Majors maintained that he had never hit a woman.

“I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some kind of peace about it. I'm an athlete. I'm a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her," he said. Jabbari stated she did not want to rewatch the surveillance film that has now gone viral, which seemed to indicate the incident was shown in court. Majors also told Good Morning America that he shouldn't have been in the car, after giving the incident some thought.

He acknowledged that one of his worst blunders in life had been to pick up Jabbari and said, "I picked her up; I put her back in the car. I'm trying to get rid of her. I'm trying to get away from her, as the video shows, you know?" He further claimed that the "world stopped" when Marvel rejected him as an actor. He had been scheduled to reprise his role in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”. According to a statement shared by ABC with the US media, Jabbari's lawyer, Brittany Henderson, said Majors continues to “take no accountability for his actions”.