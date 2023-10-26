Jordan Epstein on staying ahead of social media trends

Johannesburg - At just 27 years old, Johannesburg-born-and-based Jordan Epstein is considered a leading mind on what's next in culture, digital and the internet. He recognises trends early and creates marketing strategies to help brands amplify anything and understand their consumers’ behaviour.

Epstein, who is the founder and CEO of Good Vibes Lifestyle Agency, has worked closely with clients such as Huawei, Rocket Group, Steve Madden, Kellogg's, Diesel, Korloff Paris, TikTok, Oppo, Rockets Beach Club, Skins Cosmetics, Nedbank, Johnnie Walker, Excella, Schick Intuition, and Atlantis The Palm. He now has some advice for IOL readers on how to create brand awareness and how to amplify your social media presence. At just 27 years old, Johannesburg-born-and-based, Jordan Epstein is considered a leading mind on what's next in culture, digital and the internet. For those who don't know, can you tell us a little bit about what you do?

I am Jordan Epstein, CEO and founder of GOOD VIBES Lifestyle Agency, a global marketing enterprise that specialises in content and influencer marketing. In today's digital landscape, we prioritise authentic connections between brands and consumers. Through creator marketing, we collaborate with influencers worldwide across diverse niches, leveraging their genuine connections with followers to bridge brands and target demographics. Our content marketing focuses on creating compelling content that aligns with a brand's identity and resonates with its audience, encompassing various formats such as branded posts, videos, and immersive storytelling experiences. Operating globally, we embrace diverse audiences and adapt to unique market dynamics. We prioritise innovation and trends, ensuring our clients stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital space. Our ultimate goal is delivering measurable results, be it increasing brand awareness, driving sales, or fostering lasting customer relationships. At GOOD VIBES, we're digital storytellers, trendsetters, and relationship builders, empowering brands to thrive in today's dynamic digital world.

You are considered a leading mind on what's next in culture, digital and the internet. You recognise trends early. Can you tell us what are some of the trends we can expect in the near future? Anticipating future trends is crucial in our fast-paced digital world. While it's challenging to predict the exact future, we can expect several trends to continue shaping our digital landscape. One trend is the increasing importance of virtual experiences, whether it's in gaming, virtual reality, or augmented reality. E-commerce will also continue to evolve, with more personalised and immersive shopping experiences. Sustainability and ethical practices will gain even more prominence as consumers demand responsible business practices. Lastly, the metaverse, an interconnected digital universe, holds immense potential for redefining how we interact with digital content and each other. Do you believe that social media presence is vital in succeeding in this day and age? And why is it so important?

Social media presence is undeniably crucial in today's business landscape. It's where consumers spend a significant portion of their time, making it an ideal platform to connect with your audience. A strong social media presence allows brands to engage, inform, and build relationships with their customers (potential and existing). It also provides valuable insights into consumer behaviour and preferences, enabling businesses to adapt and stay competitive. What does it take to run a successful social media page? Running a successful social media page involves several key elements. First, it requires a deep understanding of your target audience and their preferences. Consistent, high-quality content that resonates with your audience is essential. Engagement and interaction with your followers are equally important, as it fosters a sense of community. Additionally, staying up to date with platform algorithms and trends is crucial for maintaining visibility and relevance.

How important is it to keep up with trends in this day and age? Keeping up with trends is paramount in this digital age. Consumer preferences and technology evolve rapidly, and staying informed helps businesses adapt and remain competitive. Ignoring trends can lead to stagnation and missed opportunities for growth and innovation. Why is brand relevance so important?

Brand relevance is vital because it determines a brand's ability to connect with its audience and stay competitive. In a rapidly changing world, brands that can adapt, resonate with their target demographics, and align with evolving cultural values are more likely to thrive. Relevance fosters brand loyalty, trust, and customer engagement. What does it take to become a successful entrepreneur in this day and age? To succeed as an entrepreneur in today's age, you need a combination of qualities. Adaptability is key, as you must navigate a constantly evolving business landscape. Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to embrace technology and innovation are crucial. Building a solid team and fostering a positive company culture is also vital. Most importantly, a clear vision, passion for your work, and resilience in the face of challenges are essential traits for success.