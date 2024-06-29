Joseph Sedibo says he has always wanted to work with the late Mpho Sebeng

Actor Joseph Sedibo shares thrilling details about his involvement in the local series, 016FM, on Showmax, including his answered prayer to work with the late actor Mpho Sebeng. In the series, Sedibo plays the role of DJ Tsietsi, who makes an effort to prevent his much-loved community radio station in the Vaal from closing.

He explained what sparked his interest in being part of the series. “I’m Sotho, and so I always wanted my first big show to be in Sotho. So when I was presented with the 016FM script, I thought to myself, ‘This is it’. I also wanted to be a part of 016FM because of how it represents Vaal pop culture. “The Vaal doesn’t have a story out there, and I believe the Vaal has a story that South Africans need to hear.” He also discussed his time spent working with the late Sebeng, calling it an honour and emphasising the wealth of knowledge he gained from him.

“Mpho was one of the people on my prayer list that I’ve always wanted to work with, so when that happened, I was ecstatic. “He was such a great demonstrator, especially when it came to all the stunts we did. Mpho taught me so many stunt techniques. Most of the stunts that viewers will see between him and me were facilitated by him. “He was such a talented man and funny, too. Sometimes when working, I’d want him to finish his lines because I’d want to break out of character and just laugh,” Sedibo said.

Unpacking his character in the series, he explained that DJ Tsietsi and him were worlds apart. “DJ Tsietsi is shy and reserved, whereas I’m loud and energetic. I’m more confident in my own skin than him. He’s such an awkward person. However, I do relate to some of his experiences, like losing a parent and being very independent.” He spoke about working with seasoned actors such as Ntate Sello Motloung and Nthati Moshesh.

“I knew I had to bring my A-game when I worked with Ntate Sello and Mme Nthati. They are such professionals. What I also really enjoyed about working with the two is how passionate they are about going beyond the script,” Sedibo said. “Plus, they really take rehearsals seriously. I realised the difference between us younger actors and them is that before they go on set, they will rehearse many times. They’ve taught me the importance of rehearsing until it feels right. “By doing so, going on set and doing a scene with them goes so much quicker. They rehearse like nobody’s business.