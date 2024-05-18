Joy of Jazz toasts to 25 year milestone by announcing one of the finest line-ups

This year, the 25th anniversary of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz (SBJOJ) will be commemorated with an audacious line-up of events befitting Africa’s greatest jazz festival. The event, which will feature more than 50 world-class performers from more than 10 countries is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on September 27 and 28, 2024.

Artists will perform across five stages over two days, showcasing jazz music accents from Africa, Europe, East Asia and the Americas to weave a global vision of jazz as a world-unifying musical idiom. For the 2024 SBJOJ, the curators are thought to be putting together a quarter-century instalment that includes lifestyle experiences and must-see musical acts. The musical programme will feature performances by up-and-coming artists and legendary jazz musicians who have headlined the festival in the past.

Bonga Sebesho, the group head of sponsorships at Standard Bank, says the SBJOJ has been the harmonious heartbeat of the corporate narrative for several years, and its 25 year milestone promises to be a memorable occasion. “This platform reflects our devotion to creativity, inclusivity, growth, and diversity as Africa's largest bank with a long-standing tradition in the arts,” he says. The Grammy Award-winning Chris Botti will perform alongside trumpet giants such as UK producer and hornsman Matthew Halsall; Mzansi’s own immaculate Feya Faku; and the current recipient of the jazz category Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) award, trumpeter Daren English, featuring virtuoso pianist Kenny Banks Jr. (US).

On the Conga stage, there will be a rare “Japan meets South Africa” collaboration by pianist Keiko Matsui and a guest appearance by Nokukhanya Dlamini. The rising visionary composer and pianist, Sibusiso Mashiloane, will present his latest project, “Izibongo”, while composer and vocalist Mandisi Dyantsi returns to the SBJOJ stage to serenade fans with his blend of roots and jazz songs. The steel band from Trinidad and Tobago, Siparia Deltones, will present the music they collaborated on and recorded with the great Hugh Masekela.

Tutu Puoane (SA-Belgium) too will join the celebration of the SBJOJ quarter-century milestone. In a much anticipated presentation of the west African flavour of griots, the marvellous contender for Mali’s new queen of song, Fatoumata Diawara, returns to the stage where she first performed as the backline to the great Oumou Sangare. The Diphala stage will be graced by Lizz Wright (US), Brenda Mtambo (SA), Spha Mdlalose (SA), Mimi Mtshali (SA) and Portuguese trumpeter, with Angola and Cape Verdean parents, Jessica Pina. Drum lovers can look forward to the South Korean-born Sven Rozier Group, featuring Dutch trumpeter Ellister Van Der Molen, while youthful keyboard wizard Mpumi Dhlamini will present “Tribute of Note”, and Karen Devroop (SA) completes the ensemble.

A homage to Oliver Mtukudzi will take place on the Mbira stage, featuring Samantha Mtukudzi, Maduvha Madima (SA), Mbeu and Princess of Africa Yvonne Chaka Chaka. The South African Air Force Band (SA) and Joe Nina Reframed then embark on a magnificent voyage of creative and personal regeneration filled with intriguing surprises. Maleh (Lesotho/South Africa), the beloved singer, is once again in high demand.