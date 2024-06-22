Judges panel seek daring female entrepreneurs

As organiser gear up the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award gears up for its ceremony in Johannesburg on July 17, the panel of judges, who will select the finalists who epitomise the tenacious, bold and spirit of Madame Clicquot has been announced. They are mostly women who are pioneers, trailblazers and innovators in entrepreneurship.

This year’s panel of judges is made up of entrepreneurs, who walk in the footsteps of Madame Clicquot, women who play a key role as entrepreneurs in the male-dominated business world. The founder and CEO of the Uyandiswa Group, Amanda Dambuza has marked her spot in the technology space. As an acclaimed business woman in information technology and award-winning entrepreneur, Dambuza says she is looking for businesswomen who can rise above the ashes.

“There’s most certainly a big accolade that comes with rising above the hard times, so celebrate the wins, but don’t dwell on them,” she said. “Similarly, don't get so bogged down by the disappointments that you forget that there will be another, brighter day. Know that in business you are not going to succeed all the time and that you also are not going to fail all the time. Learn how to deal with both of those emotions and what they bring,” said Dambuza. Another judge, Happy Ralinala, the director of Palesa Mbali, said she was looking for brave and daring female entrepreneurs.

“Candidates who embody a sense of audacity and creative innovation in their endeavours,” she said. “I am drawn to women who courageously push boundaries, challenge norms and approach problems with fresh and inventive perspectives. These individuals inspire others with their boldness and resilience. “Their presence adds a valuable layer of diversity, encouraging more collaborative discussions. Beyond the boardroom, the impact of women in leadership positions resonates deeply with broader societal values.

“Organisations can foster economic growth and promote social progress by creating environments where women are empowered to thrive,” said Ralinala. Having won last year’s Bold Woman Award, the CEO of Reel Gardening, Claire Blanckenberg had advice for potential nominees, indicating that they should not be hard on themselves, but enjoy the experience. “Do it for you. We are very quick to feel like we’re not enough or like we're thinking too highly of ourselves – don’t.

“You are amazing, you are enough and you are the woman we need more of,” she said. Veuve Clicquot’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Carole Bildé agreed, saying that female entrepreneurs narrowed the gender gap. She encouraged potential finalists to remain true to their identity and avoid striving for perfection.

“My best advice remains to come as you are. “Don’t try to tell the perfect story – share your journey with sincerity and enthusiasm. Talk about your success and how you have learned from your failures. Share your vision for your business and how you want to bring impact. “We want to feel the personality behind the business,” said Bildé.