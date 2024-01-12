In KaNyamazane township in Mpumalanga, previously identified as one of the towns that would be developed as an economic hub, young people have been left languishing in an abject poverty. This, is as young peoples’ ideas of wanting to transform the township into a business hub which was rightly blessed with everything nature had to offer, were diminished by the government’s lack of support.

Nompumelelo Nkosi spends her days looking after her child and five siblings since the collapse of their project. Nkosi said one of the reasons their project collapsed was due to water shortages that they were constantly subjected to. “We don’t receive any support from government. Our councillor is always here and we forever hold meeting that doesn’t lead to anywhere.

“All we get are promises after promises, but no action whatsoever,” she explained. Thabo Mokoena, from Entokozweni In KaNyamazane. l SIPHO JACK Life has been tough for Thabo Mokoena since they lost the project and after being retrenched from the Gupta-owned Optimum mine. Mokoena said he was living from hand to mouth with his small project which assists his community.

“Things were better when the Guptas were around. Now everything is closed up; we are not working anymore. “All we do all along is to try and find some work in order to feed our families,” he added. Speaking with Saturday Star at his home in Entokozweni, Mokoena said he was tired of leaving like a pauper, saying that he can’t wait for the general election to choose the political party which he believes will bring the much needed change in the area.

“The closure of the mine had a devastating consequences, and the retrenchments had all but dashed hopes of an economic recovery for many of my colleagues.” An elderly woman who stays with her grandchildren, Emily Khoza, said she has been living in the area of Entokozweni for the past 28 years, adding that her children had never been employed in all those years she’s been around. “This area is former shadow of itself, and there’s really nothing good I can tell you about it.