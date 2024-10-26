Katlehong residents raise alarm over alleged sale of poisonous food by foreign nationals

In a growing wave of unrest, residents of Katlehong have accused Pakistani nationals and other undocumented foreigners of selling poisonous food to local children, sparking fears for the safety of their community. This alarming development comes on the heels of several food-borne illness incidents throughout South Africa, including the tragic deaths of six children who allegedly consumed contaminated snacks from a local spaza shop.

Reports indicate that Gauteng has witnessed over 200 similar incidents across various regions including Hammanskraal, Tembisa, Soweto, and as far afield as Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The issue surrounding spaza shops—informal retail outlets often run by foreign nationals—has raised significant concerns. This week, Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams acknowledged the lack of effective regulations governing these establishments, admitting the urgent need for legislative measures. "I am worried and concerned for the community of Katlehong South. We have a case where more than 20 Pakistani nationals are doing as they please there. They are running a big whole sales where they sell expired goods," voiced a concerned resident, highlighting the community's frustrations.

Community members reported finding expired snacks in these shops, some dating back to 2021, which they claimed were carelessly discarded by shop owners. Photos circulating on social media depict a vehicle unloading these expired items at local dumping sites, further fuelling residents' anger and suspicion. "These investigations by law enforcement agencies are rather too late. The horse has bolted. We have seen first hand expired foods being sold by Pakistani nationals and Somalis being thrown away," lamented another concerned community member. The situation escalated further on Friday, when officials from the EDumbe Local Municipality, accompanied by police, were forced to break into a spaza shop at Bilanyoni township in Northern KZN after the owner barricaded himself inside.

During the inspection, authorities discovered black bags filled with what they claimed to be human waste stored alongside sausages in a refrigerator, in addition to numerous expired goods, prompting the detention of the owner. In Limpopo, the local Department of Education announced a temporary ban on food sales by street vendors and spaza shops near schools starting Monday, October 28, amid a troubling spike in food poisoning incidents. Acting provincial spokesperson Mosebjane Kgaffe mentioned that this action was necessitated by the tragic rise in cases, with some incidents leading to fatalities.

“All food sales within school premises and surrounding areas are halted until further notice,” she asserted, adding that the National School Nutrition Programme would continue to operate under rigorous hygiene standards. The decision to impose the ban follows the death of a 13-year-old boy in Khubvi, Limpopo, who tragically passed away after consuming crisps allegedly offered by a shopkeeper. Kgaffe assured the community that steps would be taken to investigate the increasing series of food poisoning incidents. Following this announcement, there were reports of school children in Khubvi Village going on a rampage, destroying food sourced from spaza shops owned by foreign nationals, reflecting the growing outrage over the matter.