Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Kendrick Lamar to headline the HEY NEIGHBOUR FESTIVAL in Pretoria

The 17-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar. Supplied image.

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - Global hip-hop sensation Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the HEY NEIGHBOUR festival in Pretoria this festive season.

The 17-time Grammy winner, and a lyrical genius is set to join the dynamic line-up alongside Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R., Khalid, and The Chainsmokers, who are all set to deliver a mind-blowing performance at one of Africa's most eagerly anticipated music festivals.

Lamar is confirmed as the day two headline act, with The Chainsmokers and Khalid set to take to the stage on day one of the festival.

Supplied image.

The HEY NEIGHBOUR festival is set to take place from December 8-10 at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria. Gates open at 12pm and and close at midnight. The festival is strictly an 18 and over event.

Phase 1 Weekend Passes start at R3,899 for General Access and R4,999 for the VIP experience. The limited phase 1 Single Day passes are almost sold out so grab your tickets now. Phase 2 pricing will be announced soon.

GautengEntertainmentSouth African EntertainmentArtists

