KFC mini-cricket festivals set to kick off 2023/2024 season

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and KFC have announced the official start of the 2023/24 Mini-Cricket Provincial Festivals. The festivals are scheduled to take place in various regions and will be attended by children from local schools.

The KFC Mini-Cricket Festivals provide a platform for budding cricketers, aged 8 to 12, to learn the fundamentals of the game. Every year, the festivals provide an atmosphere filled with youthful energy and excitement as kids get a chance to bat, bowl, and field in a fun-filled day. Mini cricket, as an inclusive programme, brings together children from diverse backgrounds to participate in the exciting world of cricket. The festivals are open to kids of all skill levels across the 16 CSA affiliates, giving everyone a chance to experience the joy of cricket and learn from each other. CSA chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said Durban was buzzing this week as the mini cricket festival kicked-off in the middle of KFC T20I series.

“ It brought together the thrill of the KFC Mini-Cricket programme and the electrifying atmosphere of the KFC T20 Internationals in one venue. It is a celebration of cricket’s entire spectrum, from the joy of young talents taking their first steps on the pitch to the exhilaration of top players competing on the international stage. “It is also a testament to the universal excitement that cricket ignites in all of us, regardless of age or background,” said Moseki. Andra Nel, KFC Marketing Manager for Brand and Purpose, shared her excitement at the opening of the new season: “We are truly excited about the start of the 2023/2024 KFC Mini-Cricket festival season; the programme is about more than just keeping the children active.

“It is about levelling the playing field and ensuring that the programme has an impact on all aspects of their lives. We are looking forward to hosting the festival in each province and seeing all of the children participate.” Festival Dates: Northerns Festival: 16 September 2023

North-West Festival: 23 September 2023 Easterns Festival: 13 October 2023 Easterns Province: 21 October 2023