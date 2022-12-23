Kidnapping case opened as money withdrawn from elderly woman’s account after she disappeared

Johannesburg - On the Ulrika Koch was last seen she went shopping. The 80-year-old German South African bought some groceries from the shops not far from her Orchards house, in northern Pretoria.

For years she had been a regular. “They all knew her very well in the neighbourhood and shops, because she's quite a character,” says a friend of Koch's, who didn't want her name in the paper. The local butcher noticed her as she walked past. He would recall later that she was in the company of man and woman.

It was not unusual for her to be seen with someone. Koch had lost an eye to cancer and her vision in her remaining eye was poor. So much so she needed assistance when leaving the house. Her poor eyesight, her friend explained, meant that she would even hand her bank card to who was with her at the time so they could help her withdraw money from an ATM. Her poor sight was even blamed for the car crash she had a few months ago. That was why her friends had been pushing for her to move into a retirement home. But Koch was headstrong and didn’t want to leave her home.

On the day she was last seen, on November 30, Koch was accompanied by her neighbour. The neighbour would tell police that when they returned she walked Koch into her home, then left. Later that night Koch’s sister phoned, but Koch told her she was too tired to speak and she would call back in the morning.

She never did. On December 2, Koch’s sister phoned the friend and asked if she could check on her. Together with the police, the friend went to the house.

“The bank card, credit card, cellphone and the keys to her house we saw were missing. Anyone who helped her knew she had an unusual way of placing her bankcard in her purse,” says the friend. A missing persons case was opened, but this would change to kidnapping, when it was discovered that someone had accessed the 80-year-old’s bank account. Her friend said that over several days someone withdraw R20 000 using her bankcard at an ATM at the Orchards Spar supermarket.

Her accounts have since been frozen. Odette Van Staden, a private investigator from Specialised Security Services, is working the case. “When they froze her bank accounts the police wanted to see if anything would transpire, but nothing has come to light yet,” says Van Staden, who added that there have been no reported sightings.

“She would easily talk to people and she trusted people and that I think would make her an easy target,” says her friend. Koch is easily identifiable, her friend says. Her right eye socket is covered by a skin graft and where the skin was taken from inside her left wrist, there is a scar. She is of slight build.