Kindness and compassion are the key to being a good teacher, says one of Gauteng’s top educators

Johannesburg - What does it take to be one of the best teachers in South Africa? For primary school teacher Janita Prag, it’s simple: kindness and compassion goes a long way in winning the hearts and minds of children in South Africa, she says.

“My teaching philosophy is to teach with kindness and compassion and I carry these values into my classroom," says Prag. “It’s about making each child feel loved and respected in an environment where they feel safe and are able to reach their maximum potential. Last week, the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Primary School teacher in Azaadville, in the West Rand, walked away with top honours at the Gauteng National Teacher Awards. She took first place in the Excellence in primary school teaching award. She says providing the best environment for her children has been a key to her success as a teacher.

“I strive to provide the best possibilities for each learner by designing lessons that cater for different learning styles. I truly believe that when you've gained the trust of your learners it creates an environment that enhances learning.” Prag, who has been a teacher for just under a decade now at the primary school, says it’s an honour to have walked away with such a prestigious prize. Last (on Thursday) night, Prag also competed for the national teaching award, going up against teachers from around the province.

“It has been a great honour, I am so thankful for being recognised and appreciated as a teacher.” Prag has one of the toughest jobs in South Africa, with educators in the country faced with plenty of challenges. She says life as a teacher can be tough.

“On a scale of one to10, some days are a one, other days are a five and then there are days where it's a 10. In teaching, no two days are the same: there are times where you've got it, and times where you sit back and question everything. The most important part is getting up and trying again tomorrow.” And her days tend to be busy, she says. “A typical day as a teacher would be, presenting my lessons using a variety of methodologies depending on the topic. Monitoring and marking books and completing my assigned duties. At the end of the day, I set up my class to prepare for the next day's lessons.

“It might sound quite boring but in between all those requirements, there's laughs, jokes, chats , games and special moments which create lifelong memories. Each day is a new adventure and no two days are the same.” However, Prag, who currently teaches Grade 7 English Home Language and Creative Arts, says educators face plenty of challenges. These include large numbers of learners in the classroom, learning gaps due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as bullying and behavioural issues. “It becomes very difficult at times to cover the required curriculum and balance all these social factors. I've learnt to overcome these challenges by adjusting my lessons to cope with these challenges such as , using outdoor spaces to conduct lessons, involving learners in anti-bullying campaigns and the use of positive discipline strategies.”

Prag says a large amount of her focus falls on building quality relationships with her students in order to get the best out of them. “I focus a lot on building relationships. Once you have gained the trust and respect of your learners everything else will follow. My lessons are designed to cater for the 21st century learners by incorporating a variety of skills to prepare them for the real world. “I use methodologies that require learners to collaborate, be creative, think critically and solve problems independently. I use social media and online platforms to teach learners in a way that is relatable to them.”

She says it is also of utmost importance that students have fun while learning. This is something she has applied to her teaching methods since day one. “I couldn't say it any louder. School is supposed to be fun. Children must be excited to come to class, it should be a space where curiosity and creativity is encouraged. We are moving towards a very different world where learners have access to almost anything through the internet. “I use technology to my advantage by utilising various apps such as YouTube, Google Classroom etc in order to enhance learning.”

As a teacher, Prag says it’s also important to “be yourself”. “You need to be yourself. Continuously develop yourself whether it be through networking with other teachers, attending meetings or online courses. It's important to always keep up to date with the latest trends in education. The world is continuously changing and to be a great teacher you need to be a lifelong learner.” Asked what she believes needs to be done to improve education in South Africa, Prag says: “We need to invest in our teachers by providing them with the basics, whether it be teacher training or resources within the classroom.

“Investing in our teachers means we are investing in our children and the future of South Africa.” She says teachers play an important role in the shaping of our country, and she hopes that educators get the support they need going forward. “The role of a teacher is just as important as that of a parent. Teachers shape the new generation in our country. They are responsible for shaping the future of South African citizens. It's a job that requires a person to be kind, compassionate and dedicated.”

She has also paid tribute to her school, saying her journey has been beyond memorable at Yusuf Dadoo Primary School. “It's been an incredible journey at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Primary school. I have been at the school for almost 10 years and throughout my journey I have grown immensely as a teacher and as an individual. I have been blessed to teach the most incredible children who have played a huge role in making me the teacher I am today.” Meanwhile, two other South African teachers have also been making waves around the world.