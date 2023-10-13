Kit Kat announced as official chocolate partner for renowned Hey Neighbour Music Festival

Johannesburg - One of SA’s most loved chocolates, KIT KAT, has just been announced as the exclusive chocolate partner to one of South Africa’s most anticipated music festivals, Hey Neighbour. The music festival is set to connect attendees through immersive experiences that recharge their souls and give them a chance to reconnect with themselves, humanity, and the world, much like “Having a break” with KITKAT.

The festival will take place from December 8 to 10, 2023, at Rhino Park in Pretoria and will be a one-of-a-kind three-day music festival in sunny South Africa that’s packed with experiences, social activities, multiple food stalls and bars. Hey Neighbour is not just an escape from everyday pressures; it’s an opportunity to connect with diverse groups of people who share a common love of music and culture. The festival will boast multiple food stalls, bars, experiences, social activities, things to make you feel darn-right good, and so much more.

As for the talent line-up? Well, it's something else. With multiple stages and the world's biggest acts, we'll have you blushing with excitement. Plus, a state-of-the-art production will make you feel like you've been transported to another dreamy, out of this world space. The media launch of the festival recently showcased a KITKAT booth with innovative installations, which included a swing where guests were reminded to #TeckAbreak and snap a photo to get their hands on a funky bucket hat. The biggest highlight was a curated experience, allowing guests to customise their KITKAT bars, crafted by chocolatiers.

These were transformed into works of art and embellished with sparkly elements that elevated the fingers, and were then packaged in unique boxes that featured a one-of-a-kind fashion sketch of their outfits, illustrated by talented artists. Guests loved having the opportunity to customise their own KITKAT bars and to take home a unique souvenir. Personalising KITKAT bars is a fun and delicious way to express your personal style, and the brand wanted to sneak-preview elements which will be on offer to festival goers.

KITKAT is offering South Africans a chance to attend the festival by winning 50 double VIP Tickets valued at R10, 398.00. All you have to do is. 1.Buy any 3 KITKAT. 2.WhatsApp “Hi” to 0648054825