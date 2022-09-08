Kitchen of Oz announced as the best burger joint in Joburg

Johannesburg - Joburg’s best burger joint has been announced according to 947 listeners and Anele and the Club. The Kitchen of Oz claimed the win to resounding applause during a live audience at Montecasino. Listeners called in to show their support, talking about how much they enjoyed the taste and the experience of the three finalists’ burgers. After weeks of sumptuous sampling and getting to taste Joburg’s most gastronomic burger sensations, Anele and the Club and a cross section of judges have found a winner.

All in all it was a frenzy of tasting and chewing and lip-smacking and mmmm-ing all around the city to finally name the winner of the Best Burger in Joburg. There was huge anticipation as Anele announced the winner and supporters were shouting their favourite up to the last minute. Chef Oz said: “Thank you for the support, it’s been amazing and it looks like we need a new kitchen to meet the demand. We are there to serve.” Based in Emmarentia, and established in 2017, The Kitchen of Oz saw Chef Oz start the business with one gas stove. His food truck business now caters for festivals, corporate events and special occasions. Executive mayor Mpho Phalatse, Neo Nontso of “Dine With Neo” and JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla made up the judging panel. And for younger tastes, Philisiwe Moyo, a Grade 6 pupil at Bordeaux Primary School, was also invited to judge. Three of the six finalists made the shortlist in another rousing Best of Joburg contest. Bev’s Burgers took second place, and walking away with a highly respectable third place was Joe’s Burgers.

Listeners who called in also showed their support for finalists BGR Rosebank, known for its quality of meat; Ribs and Burgers for its freshly sourced products and doing things in the old-fashioned way; and Grill King for its massive and delicious burger. “It was a super delicious process and we had an enormous amount of fun. It was really hard to choose, but we’re thrilled to have named our winner and hope to see their burger business boom. We loved the soul, spirit and energy at Kitchen of Oz. Thanks to our listeners who sent in hundreds of entries and made it possible for Anele and the Club on 947 to bring you the Best Burger in Joburg,” said Anele Mdoda. The team that brought you ‘The Best Chocolate Cake in Joburg’, ‘The Best Ribs in Joburg’, ‘The Best Biltong in Joburg’ and the ‘Best Samoosa in Joburg’ did it again.