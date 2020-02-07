Kosovo-born singer wants to shake her booty in SA









Just like many other musicians around the world, Shkendije Mujaj harbours the dream of travelling the globe and performing to sold out crowds. But while the dream of performing in the United States is at the top of the list for most performers around the world, for Mujaj it's a little different. The Kosovo-born singer who now lives in Switzerland, dreams of performing in South Africa- a country she has never been to and where her music is barely known. The singer and songwriter, better known by her stage name Dyana Dya, says she’s dreamt of performing in South Africa since she was a little girl. With her music career taking off in the last five years, Mujaj is desperate to make a name for herself around the globe so that one day she is able to fulfill her dream of performing in South Africa .

The musician, well known for her hit single “Shake My Booty”, and who now currently lives in Switzerland, caught up with the Saturday Star to chat about her music career and her desire to perform in South Africa.

Image: Stephan Ziegler

Can you tell us a little bit about your about your musical journey?

My journey into the world of music started at a very young age actually. I made my first appearance at a school talent show and ever since then I haven't looked back.

What was it like growing up in Kosovo?

To live in Kosovo was the biggest blessing from God. It was like paradise on earth to be honest. Because we have quite a history in the country ,it makes us so proud to be Albanian.

I grew up in a small intellectual family. My father is a professor of Albanian language. He actually wrote his eighth book recently and it had to do with scientific language. This is something that makes me very proud. My mother was a teacher. Unfortunately she passed away a year ago.

Which musicians did you look up to in your younger days?

I looked up to Tina Turner and Whitney Houston. They made amazing music.

You moved from Kosovo to Switzerland. What was the reason for the move?

Before I moved , there was a lot of political tension in Albania. The country was a mess and it was unsafe, so my family and I decided to pack our bags and leave for Switzerland. We have been here ever since.

Has it always been a dream of yours to be a musician?

I have always loved music for as long as I can remember but I have never focused on fame or money or anything like that.

All I wanted to do my entire life was to express my emotions through music.

That has always been my goal. And I am doing that right now which I am delighted about.

How does your family feel about you being a musician?

Well my parents weren’t very excited because for them the priority was for me to study and get a degree. It took them some time to warm up to the idea. Later on however, my mom became my biggest fan and the rest of the family followed.

Image: Stephan Ziegler.





What are some of your most popular tracks?

It actually took me a very long time to build up momentum in the music industry. I took many breaks in between and so that was a little disruptive.

My first international song was ‘Rainbow of Love’, which made it in the music charts in the country at the time.

My other popular tracks included ‘This is the Time’ ‘One-Shot’ , ‘Love is the Key’, “Paper Mache’ and ‘Temporary Love’.

My biggest hit in my country however was a song called ‘Show Biz’,which has 110 million views on YouTube currently.

I also wrote a song about my mother after she had passed away. It took me a year to get back into music after my mom died but I eventually made my comeback and did a tribute song to her which I hold very close to my heart.

You have mentioned that you would love to visit South Africa and perform here. Do you think that South Africans will love your music?

Earlier in my career I was given the opportunity to come to South Africa and do a show.

But I wasn’t ready to come as yet as I didn't have many songs at that time. When I perform for South Africans I want to have plenty of hits so that I can give them the best show.

I think South Africans will really like my music, because I know African music has a bit of an Oriental side to it , and my music is quite similar.

What are some of the things you would love to get up to in South Africa?

There is a lot I would love to do:

Make some penguin friends in Simonstown

Drive through the Panorama Route

Hit the beautiful beaches.

Do a safari at the Kruger National Park

Do a road trip to the Cape of Good Hope

I have to visit Apartheid Museum too.

How difficult has it been to break into the music scene?

The beginning was the most difficult part because I didn’t have the support of my family. It was hard for me to continue by myself. Once I got their backing it was smooth sailing.

Your song Shake my Booty is a very popular song. Can you tell me a little bit about the song? And what was the inspiration behind it?

It’s just a commercial song that comes from the rebellious side of me . That side of me that doesn't care what the people around me think. I live the way I want to, and do what I like. The song has a lot to do with self-confidence.

Which other countries aside from South Africa would you like to visit and perform in?

Thank God I have travelled a lot and been given the opportunity to see many countries. I would still like to perform in Saudi Arabia ,the USA, Australia,Canada ,India and a few more. SA is on top of the list though!

What is life like for you in Switzerland? Do you enjoy living there?

Switzerland is my second home. I love it. It's not only the safest but also the cleanest country.

We have the best places to Ski, we have the best watches, and the best cheese. What’s not to like?

What message would you send to up and coming musicians who are eager to break into the music scene? ‘

Don't ever change. Believe in your creativity. Don't ever copy someone or any other artist, because you will lose self-confidence, and you will never reach your goals.

Your music should be from your heart

What are the things that you hate the most about being a well known musician?

Being famous means everything to you until you actually become famous. There is a lot of illusion, which is not true in reality .

If you are not trained to deal with being famous, you will lose the balance between body and soul .

If you lose the balance you will be depressed, you will be very empty inside ,you will lose control of your emotions, you will lose friends.

You have to also deal with jealousy from the people around you, and you have to deal with the pressure of just being a money object.

I recommend that people should take care of the soul because it is the most important step to finding peace.

You can view some of Shkendije Mujaj’s music here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQwVQoC3mxE



youtube



youtube

The Saturday Star