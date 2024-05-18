Jeweller Phindile Kotane can speak to the fact that one of the distinctive features of the Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week is its appreciation of indigenous innovation, and provision of platforms for creatives to showcase their work. When Kotane got the opportunity recently to showcase her jewellery brand, Peachyplum.rsa at the event, which featured other exceptional guests from outside of South Africa, Kotane says it was a “momentous” occasion in her career.

She says that attending Soweto Fashion Week had long been on her list of things to do, and she was always keeping track of the application deadlines. “I wanted to bring something different to people and the show. Fashion shows are mostly about fashion and clothes and very little about jewellery. Peachyplums slogan is ”but different“, and that’s what we try to always live by. The SFW was just a showcase to represent the slogan and make our mark.” Kotane says her creative urge and attending a diamond school led her to discover a love of jewellery designing.

"I never knew jewellery existed while I was still in school, but I am a born artist. I first realised I could draw in Grade 1, when everyone drew stick men while I drew people with flesh. I then used to draw my family members, and that's how I practised my talent. "After matriculation, I couldn't study art due to my parents not being able to afford the fees. Therefore, I had to take an unplanned, unwanted gap year. During that year, my parents advised that I study social work, teaching, or nursing. " But Kotane says while she had to qualities to join any of these caring professions, it just wasn't for her: "I couldn't see myself doing any of them. Eventually, after numerous attempts at getting me to study anything, my dad took me to a diamond school, and I fell in love. I am in love with the idea of cutting and polishing stones into sparkling stars."

"I did a diamond evaluation, cutting, and polishing course the following year. I loved it but felt a void that wasn't fulfilled. My hunger for creativity was strong. I knew I couldn't be creative with diamonds as that would be very costly and need experience, so I started designing jewellery without really knowing (about it) until my lecturer pointed it out." As for the future, Kotane wants to participate in or stage more fashion shows, further expand the definition of wearable art, and take part in fashion events both domestically and abroad. "For the jewellery, I plan on supplying more retailers with jewellery locally and take that across Africa and Internationally. With China killing all industries and making it hard to compete, I still want to build the biggest South African jewellery manufacturing facility, with wearable art, and home and office decor.