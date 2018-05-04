Marcel Steyn (left, seated), Cecilia Steyn (red and black jacket), Marinda Steyn (grey jacket) and Zak Valentine (burgundy shirt) appeared at the high court in Johannesburg on charges related to 11 brutal killings. Picture: Shain Germaner

Johannesburg - The five “Krugersdorp Killers” linked to 11 murders look set to turn on each other, with at least two of the accused in plea negotiations that will likely damn the suspected ringleaders.

Zak Valentine, Cecilia Steyn, Marinda Steyn (no relation) and her two adult children, Marcel and Le Roux, are believed to be founders and members of a cult-like organisation that became entrenched in fraud, robbery, arson and murder.

The State’s indictment against the group details how they allegedly terrorised the friends and family of Ria Grunewald, a pastor in the religious group the Overcomers Through Christ (OTC) Ministry.

It’s understood that Cecilia Steyn, 31, had a falling out with Grunewald in 2012, and recruited her friend, high school teacher, Marinda, 50, Zak Valentine, and his wife Mikeila to form an organisation to intimidate Grunewald.

Calling themselves “Electus per deus” (chosen by God), the group got matching tattoos and began to plot against Grunewald and her church.

They started with smaller crimes, the first being the placement of home-made explosives under the cars of people attending OTC meetings.

While no one was hurt, the group’s crimes became far more brutal just a few weeks later.

In late July 2012, the group killed a member of OTC, Natacha Burger, who had been visiting with her neighbour, Joyce Boonzaaier.

Both had their throats slit at Boonzaaier’s home in Centurion, the crime allegedly committed by Valentine and his wife.

A month later, a spiritual mentor associated with OTC, Pastor Reginald Bendixen, was found dead in his home in Honeydew, his body mutilated by Marinda and Valentine.

It was after Mikeila expressed her discontent at the group’s activities that she too was killed in October 2012, at her home, seemingly by Marinda and her then 18-year-old daughter, Marcel.

The State alleges that between January and June 2013, the group incited three men to murder Grunewald’s son, Joshua.

By 2015, Cecilia began insisting the group start to help her raise money to “fund” her, leading to a series of insurance fraud and robbery attempts.

As they became more desperate, and emboldened as they had not been caught for the previous killings, the group began targeting people who they deemed wealthy, to murder and rob them.

In November 2015, Peter and Joan Meyer were stabbed to death at their home in Noordheuwel, allegedly targeted by the group because they were said to keep money on the property.

It’s understood the robbers turned violent when they discovered there was no money to be found.

A month later, Jarrod Jackson was found set alight in a car in the Free State. The group then allegedly claimed Jackson’s body was actually Valentine, who had recently changed his life insurance policy to result in a massive payout.

In January 2016, Glen McGregor was shot in Randfontein during a robbery.

In May 2016, the group allegedly targeted three people to rob, who would later be found dead.

Anthony Scholefield was strangled, his corpse found in the boot of his own car. Kevin McAlpine was also found in the boot of his car, robbed of his possessions. Hanlé Lategan was discovered on May 31 in a stretch of veld in Elandsvlei, also stripped of her valuables.

The State has alleged that Cecilia masterminded each of the murders, though she was not present during any of the actual killings.

Le Roux Steyn, 21, was responsible for five of the strangulation deaths, while Marcel generally focused on verifying PIN numbers of the deceased to draw money from their bank accounts.

While the group’s trial was initially set down for this week, on Wednesday the high court in Johannesburg heard a further postponement application from prosecutor Paul Schutte.

According to Schutte, the State was still finalising pleas for some of the accused, though he did not specify which.

The case was postponed to May 16 for the pleas to be resolved.

A source linked to the case told the Saturday Star that at least two of the accused were seeking plea deals with the State, preparing to testify against Cecilia and Marinda, whom they claim were the ringleaders.

Last year, a sixth accused, John Barnard, confessed to his role in the last seven murders, and is set to testify against the group in their upcoming trial.

After his confession he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, though 10 were suspended provided he testify for the State against the accused.

