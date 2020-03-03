Leaplings eager to make up for lost time

Having missed out on celebrating his actual birthday for the past four years, Himal Vallabh is eager to make up for lost time. “Unlike most people, I have had to patiently wait for my birthday every four years, so I expect tonight to be pretty special,” says Vallabh. The Joburg chartered accountant is one of around 5 million people from around the globe who were born on February 29. As a leapling, Vallabh has more often than not had to settle with celebrating his birthday a day before or a day after his actual birth date, but this year things are different. Vallabh is celebrating his 8th birthday today, although he’s 32, but says today is special. “All my life I have had my friends and family wish me happy birthday on a day which isn’t my birthday. So when the 29th does come along every four years, it feels all that much more special.

“As a kid, my mom and dad went out of their way to make me feel special every year. They would spoil me with presents and throw me parties. But it never felt as good as when my actual birthday came around.”

It will also be the first time in almost 30 years that Vallabh’s birthday falls on a Saturday. The last time that happened was when he was 2 years old.

“I’ll be celebrating my birthday with family and close friends at a bar and restaurant in Bryanston. I’m looking forward to it after such a long wait.

“As a child I was often teased for not having a birthday every year.

“As an adolescent it led to me embracing my own choices and ideas to life. And now as an adult I am often teased about being a child at just 8 leap years old.

It allows Vallabh to maintain a youthful spirit.

“Hopefully, my ageing goes at the same pace as leap years. I keep telling myself when I get older I’ll just refer to my leap year age. Like who wouldn’t want to call themselves 25 at 100?”

The Saturday Star