Legendary Nigerian musician releases new album with the late Hugh Masekela

When Tony Allen learnt of the death of legendary South African musician Hugh Masekela, it left him distraught. Apart from enjoying a close friendship with Masekela, the Nigerian musician was completing an album with the iconic jazz trumpeter, when Masekela died in 2018. “I was obviously very saddened,” said Allen from his home in Paris. “I was a great admirer of his music and on a personal level, I was even more saddened as we never managed to finish our album together.” The two had talked about doing an album together ever since they first met in the 1970s, thanks to their respective close associations with Nigerian musician Fela Kuti.

They eventually got the opportunity in 2010, when their touring schedules coincided in the UK.

Producer Nick Gold took the opportunity to record their encounter.

The project was left unfinished, but after Masekela’s death, Allen and Gold, with the permission of the musician’s estate, dug up the original recordings and finished the album last year, in the same London studio where they started recording nine years earlier.

Now Allen’s dream has finally come to fruition.

The album, Masekela’s first posthumous release is set for release on March20 via World Circuit Records .

Allen, a drummer, composer and songwriter, is thrilled.

“Ten years is a long time from the beginning to end of (making) an album, but my own philosophy is that everything eventually appears at the right time for a reason.”

Allen spent two days in the studio with Masekela recording for the album Rejoice.

“It was really great working with Hugh. There was no plan at all.

“We just went into the studio for two days and started recording. I had a great time recording with him, he has such a distinguishable signature and was such a great improviser.”

Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela. | Picture: Hugo Glendinning & Gavin Rodgers





The album consists of eight tracks, including Robbers Thugs and Muggers (O’Galajani), Agbada Bougou, Coconut Jam, and Never (Lagos Never Gonna Be the Same).

The single, We’ve Landed, was released two weeks ago.

Allen and Masekela were accompanied on Rejoice by a new generation of jazz musicians including Mutale Chashi (Kokoroko), Tom Herbert (Acoustic Ladyland/The Invisible), Joe Armon-Jones (Ezra Collective) and Steve Williamson.

Allen believes Masekela would be proud of the album.

“Prior to his death, any time he saw me at festivals he would ask me about this album, but he suddenly died before we had a chance to put it out, so I think he would be very pleased that we finally made it happen.”

Allen, who has been working across the genre spectrum in recent years and is credited on Angélique Kidjo’s Grammy winning album Celia, said the collaborative offering is “a kind of South African-Nigerian swing-jazz stew.

“Rejoice can be seen as the union of two free flowing souls for whom borders, whether physical or stylistic, are things to pass through or ignore completely.”

Allen will perform songs from Rejoice with a specially assembled band at shows throughout 2020, including two intimate sold out dates at London’s Church of Sound on March 12 and 13.

The Saturday Star