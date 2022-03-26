Lenasia residents urge action against CPF member with alleged links to ’crime kingpin’

Johannesburg - He’s meant to make sure residents in Lenasia are kept safe and free from criminals. Instead, the chairman of the Community Policing Forum in the leafy suburb of Lenasia has come under fire from residents who allege he is behind the latest spate of crimes to have hit the community in Johannesburg.

Angry residents are accusing chairman Ebrahim Asvat of a number of crimes, including being involved in numerous kidnapping, hijackings, and extortion cases that have taken place in the suburb in recent times. Residents have also accused him of working together with alleged crime kingpin, Faizal Charloos, who was arrested by police yesterday. Charloos (44), a Mozambican national who now lives in Lenasia South and has been linked to several kidnappings, was arrested along with five other people, including his wife.

Alleged crime kingpin Faizal Charloos was arrested yesterday along with five others, including his wife. Charloos is allegedly linked to several kidnappings. Supplied image. Eight vehicles were seized by police, including one vehicle fitted with blue lights which was used in a recent kidnapping. Bullet-proof jackets were also confiscated. A message, which went viral this week on Whatsapp, insists that Asvat is involved in a number of crimes. The message read: “We as a community believe that Asvat, chairman of the Community Police Forum, is corrupt and involved in multiple illegal activities, including the latest crime activity that hit Lenasia last week.

“The latest is that the tip-off is already with IPID which claims he has been seen driving his so called acquaintances vehicle which has been linked to kidnappings(sic). “There is (sic) many claims that he also extorts money from foreign nationals such as Bangladeshi’s and Pakistani’s, and this has been reported to IPID for further investigation…Yes Mr Chairman, you are currently under investigation and your days are numbered. We are watching you…” While residents demand that action be taken against the chairman, Asvat has insisted he is innocent, and has labelled the accusations as “disrespectful and uncalled for”.

“The Lenasia CPF works tirelessly to ensure the safety of our community without seeking reward or compensation. All the work done is completely voluntary and for the pleasure of the Almighty.” Asvat has also distanced himself from alleged kingpin Charloos, who has allegedly been linked to several kidnappings. “I can categorically state that I have not done business with Faizel Charloos, nor do I have any involvement with the allegations he is facing. I am a humble glass and aluminium manufacturer. I am well respected by my peers, as well as senior SAPS members who we work with to combat crime.”

Asvat said since his appointment as chairman, he has always done his best for the community. “I have always respected my position and served this community selflessly, with honesty and integrity. There are baseless rumours circulating on social media, regarding my alleged involvement in the kidnapping saga that has a posed a great threat to our community. “Some of my dear friends were kidnapped and I felt the pain of the family and relief when the victims were returned safely.”

He says the executive of the Lenasia CPF will officially respond at a later time. “I challenge any community member to come forward and meet with me at the Lenasia SAPS. Personal vendettas will not be responded to as all parties can exercise their rights in law at the correct forum.” While Asvat has proclaimed his innocence, several community members are not convinced.

A source, who did not want to be named, said Asvat has been strongly linked to Charloos. “The rumours and allegations have been ongoing and the community is furious. From what I have heard, they are calling for an investigation into the Lenasia CPF so we shall see what happens.” Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, confirmed that no criminal case has been opened against Asvat.