Johannesburg - South African political parties and the government held commemoration services across the country in honour of the young people who fought against apartheid on June 16,1976, many of whom lost their lives. Among those killed by the Apartheid was young Hector Petersen whose iconic photograph helped galvanise the world against the brutal Apartheid regime.

Addressing thousands of people virtually at the Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, Bloemfontein yesterday, Acting President Paul Mashatile said the young people of June 1976 had laid their lives down to free South Africa. While the day is synonymous with the student uprising, Mashatile noted that June was also International Pride Month, and added that the Constitution of the Republic outlawed discrimination based on sex, gender or sexual orientation, whether committed by the government or by a private party. “For this reason, the government strongly believes that the rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer/Questioning, Intersex and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) are human rights.

“We will continue to defend and advance the rights of the LGBTQIA+ Community including ensuring that they are part of the mainstream economy,” Mashatile said. Mashatile stood in for President Cyril Ramaphosa who along with other African Heads of State were on a peace mission in Ukraine yesterday. Despite the massive loss of lives, Mashatile like other political party leaders, praised the students for their bravery in confronting armed police.

“People of South Africa, the youth of 1976 laid their lives for a purpose. They were driven by a resolve to bring down apartheid in favour of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united and prosperous South Africa. “We stand on the shoulders of giants. Hence without fear or favour, we remain grateful to the youth of 1976 for their contribution to the social and political transformation of our nation. “Their undying spirit and commitment to ending apartheid helped pave the way for a more equitable education system in South Africa.

“Because of them, the youth in schools are not compelled to acquire an inferior education in the language that has been imposed upon them. “In honour of that generation, we have developed a system that is conducive to learning, and as a result, many students are now able to choose the career of their choice,” he said. Mashatile said young people now had the prospect of going to higher education training institutions, which were also supported by the state, saying “moreover, the youth of 1976 fought for their political freedom; now, we must fight for economic freedom; thus, the theme for this year is, "Accelerating Youth Economic Emancipation for a sustainable future."

“We are aware that economic independence is only attainable if we work together. Today's youth must draw inspiration from the youth of the past, who also demonstrated the magnitude and power of young people when they are united to combat social injustices,” he said. Mashatile outlined various youth empowerment projects undertaken by the government including job opportunities created from those projects. He also urged young people take advantage of the opportunities including setting up their own businesses. “As the majority of our population is (made up of) youth, it is incumbent upon all sectors of society to collaborate in equipping the youth with the skills necessary for development and our collective prosperity.

“If we fail to do so, we would have failed South Africa's future, as young people represent the future, and it is our responsibility to secure it. “As we work with the private sector, toward an inclusive economy that employs young people, we recognize that the path to an inclusive economy has not been simple, but like the youth of 1976, we are motivated by their undying spirit,” Mashatile said. The PAC and Azapo held a joint memorial service at the Orlando Communal Hall yesterday. They first visited Avalon Cemetery to pay homage to the leaders of the 1976 struggle, heroes Tsietsi Mashinini and Khotso Seatlholo and others. They also visited the gravesite of former PAC leader Zeph Mothopeng who was sentenced to 30-years in jail after South Africa’s first ever secret Bethal Trial in 1978. Various other political parties such as Bosa, ActionSA, and Rise Mzansi visited the Hector Pieterson Memorial site.