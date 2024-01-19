LG takes viewing experience to another level

The new LG QNED TVs take home entertainment to new heights. LG's Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour technologies are combined in this cutting-edge viewing experience.

The TVs also provide a greater range of screen options, such as 98-inch ultra-large models, cutting-edge AI-powered processing technologies, a plethora of personalisation capabilities and elegant design. This innovation reflects LG’s dedication to bringing superior visual experiences to consumers through innovative technology and design. Head of the Product Planning Division at LG Home Entertainment Company Baik Seon-pill states that the company is still dedicated to providing an unmatched client experience, drawing upon their decade-long expertise with webOS.

“Introducing QNED TVs was a strategic decision driven by LG’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and enhancing the home entertainment experience for consumers. This advanced viewing experience combines LG’s Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour technologies to deliver stunning picture quality, vibrant colours and exceptional brightness. “LG recently announced the newest line-up of 2024 QNED and QNED Mini LED TVs, offering a wider selection of screen choices, including ultra-large 98-inch options, advanced AI-powered processing technologies, extensive personalisation features and sophisticated design. This innovation reflects LG’s dedication to bringing superior visual experiences to consumers through innovative technology and design,” he said. The brand’s expertise with the webOS operating system for smart TVs has resulted in several major highlights over the past decade. Some of these include:

• an intuitive user interface for seamless navigation and content discovery; • robust support for popular streaming services and apps, enhancing the smart TV experience; • constant evolution and updates to improve performance, security, and the user experience; and

• integration of advanced AI and voice-control features for enhanced convenience. LG’s QNED TVs cater to a spectrum of customer needs and preferences by offering a wider selection of screen choices, including ultra-large sizes, as well as flexibility to enhance your audio set-up and seamlessly integrate with LG Sound Bars, ensuring flexibility of various viewing preferences. The 2024 QNED TVs feature sophisticated design elements, catering to customers who value not only exceptional performance but also the aesthetic appeal of their home entertainment devices. Boasting a sleek and sophisticated design with a slim profile of only 29mm, LG 2024 QNED TVs blend into any space and add a premium touch to the household.