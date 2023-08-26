Licensing streaming services is just another SABC bailout ruse

Johannesburg - There is a new ruse to prop up our beleaguered public broadcaster – the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies is proposing that international streaming services pay licensing fees to the SABC.

It is one part of a draft white paper which proposes a total overhaul of the SABC’s current funding model, which has become even more critical given that it was only able to collect slightly more than 18% of the available licence fees last year.

In principle services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + should be licensed; they should pay taxes too if they are deriving revenue from subscribers, which is currently the case. In practice though they are being targeted because the SABC is not being held accountable.

The public broadcaster has a vitally important role especially when it comes to developing local content and broadcasting in all the official languages, which is why it is underwritten by a licence fee – and historically bailed out by the Treasury when this isn’t sufficient.