Life Esidimeni families demand justice eight years on

The families of the Life Esidimeni victims continue their quest for justice, eight years after the tragic events unfolded. In 2015, Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu terminated the contract with Life Esidimeni, a private healthcare provider caring for thousands of mental health patients. Patients were transferred to unlicensed and ill-equipped NGOs, leading to reports of malnutrition, neglect, and avoidable deaths.

A 2017 report by Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba revealed 144 patient deaths under inhumane conditions. Arbitration hearings led by Justice Dikgang Moseneke condemned the government's gross negligence and ordered compensation for families. A recent Pretoria High Court inquest found former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and Dr. Makgabo Manamela directly responsible for nine patient deaths. Despite this, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has yet to indicate its intention to prosecute. The families demand expedited prosecution proceedings, comprehensive accountability, and regular updates on case progress. "Justice delayed is justice denied," they emphasise.

The Star previously reported that, in the ruling, Teffo blamed the deaths of Virginia Machpelah, Deborah Phehla, Frans Dekker, Charity Ratsotso, Koketso Mogoerane, Terrence Chaba, Daniel Josiah, Matlakala Motsoahae, and Lucky Maseko on Mahlangu and Manamela. The 10th person was not named in the report. The Life Esidimeni disaster began in October 2015 when Mahlangu terminated the contract with the hospital, under suspicions that she was corrupt, which at the time was a private healthcare provider caring for thousands of mental health patients. In January 2017, the Health Ombudsman’s report revealed that 144 patients had died during that period while the arbitration hearings concluded in March 2018.

Mahlangu promised to speak to Independent Media on Friday, however when approached she said she would speak at a later stage. Non Government Organisation, Section 27 and the families are now demanding expedited prosecution proceedings against Mahlangu and Manamela and for the authorities to ensure comprehensive accountability, considering charges against additional culpable individuals and to provide regular legal updates to affected families. “The NPA's failure to act promptly constitutes a violation of its constitutional duty.We trust the NPA will expedite justice and provide regular updates to respect the families’ right to know,” said one family representative.

In the memorandum, Section 27 wrote: “During this Mental Health Awareness Month, the Life Esidimeni families, advocates, and citizens stand united to demand justice. We trust the NPA will uphold its duty to the public and ensure that justice is served, including respecting the families’ request for regular updates.” The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reassured families of the victims and advocacy groups that it was “taking the case very seriously” eight years since the scandal blew. “We want to assure the families as well as organisations representing the families of the victims that the NPA takes this matter very seriously and we are in the process of making a thorough, well-informed decision,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.