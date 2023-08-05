Life’s a hoot with Katie Mohamed and Lynn Forbes’s new podcast ‘Outspoken Owls’

Johannesburg - Women in their forties and fifties go through so many changes in a short space of time, and yet the dialogue around life as a “mature woman” is primarily muted, says the executive director at Brandfusion and founder of W-Suite and a new podcast series, Katie Mohamed. She refers to it as “Invisible Woman Syndrome”.

The new podcast, featuring slain rapper AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes and Mohammed, will see the two women having a tête-à-tête that is unapologetic, opinionated, entertaining, enlightening and engaging. “When women enter mid-life, we often seem to slip into the background. As if our youth is what made us relevant. And that’s just not true. A life of experience has made us more relevant than ever,” Mohammed said. Celebrities, influencers, experts, friends and family attended this week’s launch of Mohamed and Forbes’s “Outspoken Owls”, a new podcast that centres on life as a middle-aged woman.

Forbes said unadulterated authenticity made the podcast unique. “What this is, is something authentic and something that’s not only relatable to middle-aged women, but to everyone,” she said. Guests at the launch event included Kim Jayde, Refilwe Modiselle and DJ Zinhle, as well as a host of media personalities and experts on aesthetics, ageing, fashion and sex.

The duo said that while the first season would feature in-depth discussions on a variety of female issues, the next season, which had been planned, would include co-conversations with guests and experts. As founder of W-Suite, a women’s empowerment initiative, Mohamed said the timing couldn’t be better. “Releasing the podcast in Women’s Month is both coincidental and fortuitous, but it is incredibly apt timing for a show focussed on breaking gender stereotypes, and providing genuinely enlightening conversation on being a woman in your fifties,” she added.