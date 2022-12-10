Load shedding: The ANC is the real Grinch who is going to steal Christmas

Johannesburg - South Africa teetered dangerously close to the unprecedented Stage Eight load shedding this week. Our increasingly irascible energy minister, Gwede Mantashe’s answer was to castigate Eskom, describing the power utility’s increasing inability to fulfil its obligations, as worse than state capture.

And of course, that is precisely what it is. Without a reliable national grid, our economy cannot develop, vitally needed jobs remain a dream and the rest of us struggle to do even the most basic tasks.

Inverters become useless when there is insufficient power from Eskom to actually charge them, while people who have generators will be buckling under the strain of having to fill them with petrol or diesel to provide power for up to 12 hours a day.

All of this we know, because it is what we are living through. Our leaders though seem immune to it and interested only in pointing fingers. If anyone is to be blamed for the failure of Eskom and the abyss over which it now perilously teeters, it is the ANC – and only the ANC.