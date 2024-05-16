Local brand introduces bouquet of plant-based nutritious meals for busy people

In a world where health-conscious eating is increasingly a priority, but also increasingly difficult amid busy lifestyles, a new food brand is making healthy choices easy. Introducing smul, a delicious range of tasty, nutritious, ready-to-eat plant-based meals and snacks for any meal and moment of a person’s day.

smul understands the challenges individuals face in maintaining healthy eating habits in between the hustle and bustle of modern life. That’s why this range of plant-based products is designed to make nutritious eating easy, convenient, and most importantly, enjoyable. From breakfast to dinner, and everything in between, smul aims to solve the challenges people face in maintaining healthy eating habits between the hustle and bustle of modern life. The smul range includes 5 variants of protein powder, snacks such as protein bars (3 flavours), high-protein granola (5 flavours), rice cakes and multigrain oatmeal, all developed with new and unique flavour profiles. Furthermore, smul will soon be launching a ready to heat, shelf-stable meal range, that features Lentil Ragu, Chilli, Carne and Tikka Masala. At the core of smul’s philosophy is a commitment to quality and transparency. The local brand sources natural ingredients from trusted, suppliers, ensuring that every item includes the nutrients needed to support a healthy, vibrant lifestyle. The products are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and unnecessary fillers, delivering clean, wholesome nutrition.

But, smul is more than just a health food brand. The plant-based alternatives help empower consumers to make choices that are not only good for their health but also for the planet. Additionally, the smul foundation will channel 1% of all product sales to social and environmental initiatives and be will open to the public to apply for funding to affect the change they want to see in the world. Years of research and development have gone into perfecting smul’s unique flavour profiles, setting them apart from other health food brands on the market. A minimalist brand aesthetic, represented by signature white packaging enables consumers to easily identify their products and what’s inside them. Consumers no longer need to flip to the reverse side to see the key nutritional information. It’s all on the front of the packaging, for easy access to the information that counts.