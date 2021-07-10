Local campaign wants to resurrect struggling entertainment industry and give creatives a lifeline

Johannesburg - It's been a tough time for those in the creative industry during the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. During the countrywide shutdown, musicians, dancers, designers and other performers and creators were unable to work and earn an income at all, and even when restrictions have been relaxed, the number of those attending events have been limited in order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Those living in unprivileged communities have been particularly vulnerable as the country’s employment figures continue to dwindle. But in a bid to provide a lifeline to the nation’s struggling young talents, a campaign has been launched which has been backed by the likes of famed musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Pantsula pioneer, Madamo Sithembiso, and Soweto artist Senzo Nhlapo. The My Community Cooks programme, which was officially launched last month when the nation was commemorating Youth Month, was created by local fibre internet provider Vuma, in partnership with the Soweto Wine & Lifestyle festival, Native Rebels and The Soweto Theatre.

Vuma Head of marketing Lianne Williams explained that the programme is currently focusing on Soweto, as it is a hive of culture in the country. “Musicians, photographers, designers, artists, dancers, and social innovators are all invited to participate, share their groundbreaking creative projects with South African industries, and ultimately showcase why Soweto is such an amazing melting pot of creativity,” she said. Williams added that the programme also aims to create employment opportunities for Soweto’s young, emerging talents.

“They face a great number of challenges on this journey, not least of which are the global pandemic limiting their ability to attend events and get noticed. “Connectivity plays a major role, now more than ever, in boosting the visibility of artists living in the underserved communities of South Africa.” While the My Community Cooks campaign was only established in June, Williams said that they already received several submissions from some of the nation’s finest musicians, photographers, designers, artists, dancers, and social innovators.

“Once chosen through a panel, participants will record their live performance at the Soweto Theatre and the filmed performances showcased to a global audience via an online content hub,” Williams explained. “Selected participants will also have the chance to take part in master class-style workshops, delivered by some of SA’s top creative leaders – such as Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Madamo Sithembiso.” The My Community Cooks programme, which was officially launched last month. Supplied image. Due to Covid-19 regulations, the performances will be pushed out to the end of August, but then, in celebration of heritage month in September, the campaign will culminate with a world-class showcase of the work and uncovered talent through the release and distribution of a beautifully printed directory of Sowetan creatives.

Meanwhile, Sthembiso, the acclaimed Pantsula dancer, said he jumped at the chance to get involved in this initiative as he understood what it could mean for the nation’s talented creatives. "As a professional dancer who has dedicated their life to the art of dance, I understand the importance of creating a platform to showcase our talent since there is a lack of opportunity right now.” Soweto street artist Nhlapo shared these sentiments,

“In my career as a street artist, I have realised that art is life, and life is art - and I live my life in Soweto through art. It is a great privilege to be collaborating with Vuma on the My Community Cooks campaign, and I’m looking forward to discovering and exploring Soweto's content through visual art and more.” The My Community Cooks programme is currently focused on Soweto. It will be opened to other communities throughout South Africa. “Creatives across the country are invited to stay tuned to take advantage of the opportunity when it arrives in their region,” said Williams.