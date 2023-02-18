Local film director on a mission to expose toxic campus culture in South Africa

Johannesburg - It’s a topic that has often been overlooked. But film director Renaldo Schwarp is determined to shine the spotlight on an issue that has for years affected thousands of students in South Africa. Geared with his camera and his crew, Schwarp set out to produce a hard-hitting documentary that exposes the toxic campus culture in tertiary institutions around the country.

Now, months later, Schwarp’s feature is finally ready to launch. “Kampus”, due to be released in August, marks the highly anticipated return of Schwarp to film-making. The documentary delves deep into the disturbing reality of racism, binge-drinking, gender-based violence and institutional prejudice at campuses across South Africa, by interweaving moving first-hand testimonies from victims and their families with insights from experts, university staff, and fellow journalists. ‘Kampus’ is a hard-hitting documentary feature that exposes the devastating impact of toxic campus culture and traditions on students at South African tertiary institutions. Picture: Supplied. Schwarp is an award-winning multimedia journalist and broadcaster whose 2019 debut film “Skeef” (currently streaming on Showmax) opened to rave reviews locally and internationally.

Following the documentary’s debut, Schwarp penned a top-selling eponymous book that further spotlighted LGBTIQ+ issues in South Africa. Much like his directorial debut, “Kampus” exposes the underbelly of an important microcosm of South African society. In the film, Schwarp puts burning questions to top decision-makers while presenting all these issues in their larger social and historical context.

He told the Saturday Star this week that he was delighted to have finally announced his latest project. “‘Kampus’ is a film that’s been a long time in the making, as I felt it was important to bring attention to this issue that affects so many young people in our country. Universities are a very important microcosm of society, so this film attempts to spark conversation and change toward a safer, more inclusive environment for students on campuses across South Africa.“ ‘Kampus’ is a hard-hitting documentary feature that exposes the devastating impact of toxic campus culture and traditions on students at South African tertiary institutions. Picture: Supplied. Schwarp says he was determined to make the documentary because he believes it is an issue worth tackling head-on.

“I wanted to pursue this project, as it tells the story of a cornerstone of South African society: tertiary institutions. Over the past two decades, South African universities have been caught in the crossfire due to toxic campus culture and traditions, with the 2022 news cycle specifically being dominated by campus-related stories. “While these topics and themes have been thoroughly covered in the media throughout the years, the film dissects these individual touch points by not looking at them in isolation, but rather as a collective and systemic symptom of a bigger issue. After months of hard work, local film director Renaldo Schwarp’s documentary exposing toxic campus culture is finally ready to launch. Picture: Supplied. “It is one that is systematically and historically engrained in the DNA of tertiary institutions across South Africa.”

The well-known director says the idea for the documentary was conceptualised in mid-2022, at the height of the Maties urination scandals. “As the year progressed, the film took form and I started pre-production on this project in November. Production officially started in Stellenbosch at the start of February, with the commencement of the academic year. Over the next three months, we visited several different tertiary institutions across South Africa, conducting interviews and gathering footage. “This is one of my biggest professional projects yet, and while the process might have been challenging, I was driven by the need for these stories to be told.”

The documentary features students, stakeholders and alumni from several different tertiary institutions across South Africa, says Schwarp. After months of hard work, local film director Renaldo Schwarp’s documentary exposing toxic campus culture is finally ready to launch. Picture: Supplied. “While showcasing a range of perspectives and experiences to give a comprehensive picture of the issue, we do home in on North-West University, the University of Cape Town, and my alma mater, Stellenbosch University. I also engaged fellow journalists who covered these major campus-related incidents over the past 10 years.” While toxic campus culture exists in most tertiary institutions across the country, Schwarp says it would be unfair to single out any institution as the worst.

“It would be reckless of me to single out one institution, as I believe toxic campus culture is a widespread issue that affects many (if not all) tertiary institutions in South Africa and abroad. It also becomes very difficult to equate one injustice and/or trauma with another. How does one measure a GBV incident against a racially driven residence incident against someone who got injured as a result of a hazing practice. Which is more damaging? “One really can’t say. However, what I can say is that we included a range of perspectives in the film to give a comprehensive picture of the issue across campuses and periods in South African history.” Schwarp says it was important also to inform and educate people about the toxic campus culture that exists.

“In the main, the campus culture in SA is one of learning, collaboration and safety, and while we have seen the institutions in SA do great work to ensure this for all their students, the ugly and toxic side of this culture has reared its head, unfortunately. “Now, this takes many forms, from residence hazing to harassment and discrimination. In many cases, these toxic cultures are perpetuated by long-standing traditions that are seen as just part of student life.” “Through ‘Kampus’, we aim to expose these toxic cultures and start a conversation about how we can tangibly create more inclusive and safer environments for students and staff.”

He says he has always been compelled to tell stories that speak out against the current social climate and zeitgeist. “As a multi-platform storyteller with a strong interest in representative and inclusive journalism, I am compelled to take on projects that speak to or against the current social climate and zeitgeist. Following my debut documentary film ‘Skeef’ in 2019, I felt it was important to take on a documentary of this nature because, much like the LGBTIQ+ issues explored in 'Skeef’, toxic campus culture has a profound impact on the well-being of thousands. “Too often, these issues are swept under the rug or not addressed with the dignity and urgency they require. I want to give a voice to those who have been affected by these systems and bring attention to this important issue.”

While he is delighted to have finally completed “Kampus”, Schwarp admits he faced many challenges when shooting the documentary. ‘Kampus’ is a hard-hitting documentary feature that exposes the devastating impact of toxic campus culture and traditions on students at South African tertiary institutions. Picture: Supplied. “Shooting a documentary on such a sensitive and important issue comes with a few challenges in and of itself. I expected to be faced with resistance from some tertiary institutions that were not keen on having these issues exposed, but all of them have been quite invested in a healthy and transparent conversation and finding solutions. “As expected, we also had to deal with some privacy concerns, as many of the stakeholders tended to be hesitant to speak. This was an obstacle that was eradicated by the core intention of this project, which is not to accuse or to demonise, but rather to heighten the conversation and seek solutions.

“I am positive that the film will capture these stories and issues in a way that is both respectful and impactful.” Schwarp says his goal in his latest documentary is to bring attention to issues that are prevalent in many South African tertiary institutions and spark a change in this culture. “I hope the film will serve as a wake-up call for students, staff and administrators to take the issue of toxic campus culture seriously and take bigger action to eliminate it. I want to give a voice to those who have been impacted, including university staff, and I hope that this film will not only inspire but also empower decision-makers and leaders to make a positive shift in the tertiary education sector towards a space where all students and staff feel safe, respected and valued.”

He says that, ultimately, the documentary sends out a powerful message about the impact of toxic campus culture on tertiary institutions in South Africa and the urgent need for change. “It sheds light on the serious consequences of ignoring this issue, and aims to inspire action and spark a movement towards creating a safer, healthier and more inclusive educational environment for students and staff. As Toni Morrison once said: ‘If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.’ “In the same vein, if there is a story that needs to be told, it is our responsibility as change-makers to bring that story to life, and this is that story that needs to be told.”